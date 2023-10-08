X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test TVs

The 6 Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2023

The holidays are right around the corner, and a new TV gift could make someone feel really special.

David_Katzmaier.jpg
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
See full bio
thumbnail-lord-sarah-268-ret2-reel
thumbnail-lord-sarah-268-ret2-reel
Sarah Lord Writer
Sarah Lord covers TVs and home entertainment. Prior to joining CNET, Sarah served as the tech and electronic reviews fellow at Insider, where she wrote about everything from smart watches and wearables to tablets and e-readers. She began her career by writing laptop reviews as an intern and subsequent freelancer at Tom's Hardware. She is also a professional actor with many credits in theater, film and television.
Expertise TVs, Home Entertainment, Streaming, Computers Credentials
  • Member of Screen Actors Guild and Actors Equity Association
See full bio
David Katzmaier
Sarah Lord
4 min read
$270 at Amazon
01-tcl-s325-s425-series
TCL 4-Series
Best TV to give for everyone
$329 at B&H Photo-Video
Vizio V-Series on a TV stand
Vizio V-series
Best TV to give runner-up
$500 at Best Buy
Roku TV
Roku Plus Series
Best midpriced smart TV gift
$888 at Walmart
Hisense U8H 2022 Google TV
Hisense U8H
Best high-performance TV gift
$1,697 at Walmart
The 2023 LG C3 OLED TV
LG OLED C3
Best high-end TV gift
$1,498 at Amazon
The Samsung QN90B QLED TV sits on a wooden tabletop stand.
Samsung QN90B
Best high-end TV gift that's not an OLED

The holidays are almost here, which means the time to buy a TV is coming soon. Though they can get pricey, gifting one of the best TVs around is going to put a smile on that special someone's face. TV prices start falling in the weeks before Black Friday, and there are already quite a few early TV deals and discounts that you can take advantage of right now. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Now comes the tough part -- figuring out which is the best TV for that special someone (or, let's face it, yourself). CNET is here to help. After extensive testing in our hands-on TV lab, we've rounded up some great value models that will make the best TV gifts this season. 
Sarah Tew/CNET

TCL 4-Series

Best TV to give for everyone

Sizes 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inchTV Technology LEDSmart TV Yes (Roku TV)Resolution 4KHDMI Ports 3

There are plenty of more-expensive TVs to give listed below, but the super-affordable TCL 4-Series Roku TV will make both the gift-giver and the recipient happy. Its picture quality was only a slight step behind the Vizio V-Series (below) in our budget TV test, and the differences between the two are slight enough that you'd really have to have them set up side by side to notice anything at all. The 4-Series lacks the Dolby Vision, Bluetooth connectivity and AMD FreeSync with a variable refresh rate, all of which the Vizio offers. The 4-Series' advantage over the Vizio is that it comes with the excellent Roku Smart TV system built in. That makes it a great choice for those looking for a one-stop smart TV solution, without having to add an external streaming device.

$270 at Amazon
David Katzmaier

Vizio V-series

Best TV to give runner-up

Sizes 43-, 50-, 55-, 58- 65-, 70-, 75-inchTV Technology LEDSmart TV Yes (Tizen)Resolution 4KHDMI Ports 4

When we compared the best budget TVs side by side, the picture quality of Vizio V-Series clearly emerged as the leader of the pack. The Vizio offered the most balanced and accurate picture during our comparisons, and it comes with some useful extras such as Dolby Vision support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth compatibility and variable refresh rate for potentially smoother gaming. The biggest downside of the Vizio is its smart TV platform, Vizio SmartCast. It's crowded, slow and littered with ads for platforms such as Tubi and Kidoodle TV. Even when you factor in the cost of adding a new streaming device, however, the V-Series remains the best overall entry-level TV that we tested. 

$329 at B&H Photo-Video
Josh Goldman/CNET

Roku Plus Series

Best midpriced smart TV gift

If you're looking to spend a little more on a TV gift in 2023, the Plus Series is a great starting point. Unlike the TCL Roku TV higher on this list, this one is all Roku, with no other brands on board. It adds a couple of step-up extras, including QLED and full-array local dimming, which help deliver a better picture than the TCL 4-Series, for example. And of course, it offers the simple Roku system that will make your gift recipient's streaming as pain free as possible.

Read our TCL 6-Series (2022 Roku TV) review.

$500 at Best Buy
David Katzmaier

Hisense U8H

Best high-performance TV gift

The Hisense U8H has spectacular image quality that's handily outperforms any of the cheaper TVs on this list, so it's sure to please the image quality nut on your list. It also includes all of the high-end gaming extras that Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 fans have come to expect, including 4K/120Hz input and VRR. Sure it's a hefty price for a gift, but it's still more affordable than the high-end options.

Read full review.

$888 at Walmart$888 at Amazon$760 at Best Buy
Josh Goldman/CNET

LG OLED C3

Best high-end TV gift

OK, let's be honest. Most people who are buying an OLED TV as a gift have only one recipient in mind: themselves. And if that's you, we're not going to judge. The LG C3 OLED is an incredible gift no matter who received it, with top-notch image quality, excellent features and all the sleek styling you could ask for.

$1,697 at Walmart$1,700 at Best Buy$1,797 at B&H Photo-Video
Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung QN90B

Best high-end TV gift that's not an OLED

Sizes 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inchTV Technology QLED with Mini-LEDSmart TV Yes (Tizen)Resolution 4KHDMI Ports 4

Looking to give a high-end TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED like that LG C3? The Samsung QN90B is a good bet. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in our side-by-side tests, but the QN90B QLED screen comes closer than ever. 

Read our Samsung QN90B review.

$1,498 at Amazon$1,648 at Walmart$1,615 at Best Buy

Other stuff to know about giving a new TV for the 2023 holidays

We're sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

  • In our opinion, bigger is better. In general, your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.
  • If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a streaming device from Roku, Amazon, Google or Apple. They're generally cheap and easy to use for streaming services -- and they receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See our picks of the best streaming device for 2023.
  • The sound quality of most built-in speakers is terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See our picks for the best soundbar for 2023.