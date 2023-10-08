The 6 Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2023

The holidays are almost here, which means the time to buy a TV is coming soon. Though they can get pricey, gifting one of the best TVs around is going to put a smile on that special someone's face. TV prices start falling in the weeks before Black Friday, and there are already quite a few early TV deals and discounts that you can take advantage of right now.

Now comes the tough part -- figuring out which is the best TV for that special someone (or, let's face it, yourself). CNET is here to help. After extensive testing in our hands-on TV lab, we've rounded up some great value models that will make the best TV gifts this season.

Sarah Tew/CNET TCL 4-Series Best TV to give for everyone Sizes 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch TV Technology LED Smart TV Yes (Roku TV) Resolution 4K HDMI Ports 3 There are plenty of more-expensive TVs to give listed below, but the super-affordable TCL 4-Series Roku TV will make both the gift-giver and the recipient happy. Its picture quality was only a slight step behind the Vizio V-Series (below) in our budget TV test, and the differences between the two are slight enough that you'd really have to have them set up side by side to notice anything at all. The 4-Series lacks the Dolby Vision, Bluetooth connectivity and AMD FreeSync with a variable refresh rate, all of which the Vizio offers. The 4-Series' advantage over the Vizio is that it comes with the excellent Roku Smart TV system built in. That makes it a great choice for those looking for a one-stop smart TV solution, without having to add an external streaming device. $270 at Amazon

Josh Goldman/CNET Roku Plus Series Best midpriced smart TV gift If you're looking to spend a little more on a TV gift in 2023, the Plus Series is a great starting point. Unlike the TCL Roku TV higher on this list, this one is all Roku, with no other brands on board. It adds a couple of step-up extras, including QLED and full-array local dimming, which help deliver a better picture than the TCL 4-Series, for example. And of course, it offers the simple Roku system that will make your gift recipient's streaming as pain free as possible. Read our TCL 6-Series (2022 Roku TV) review. $500 at Best Buy

Other stuff to know about giving a new TV for the 2023 holidays

We're sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.