Best Soundbars and Audio for Sports in 2023

Upgrade your audio system with the best soundbar for sports.

Ty Pendlebury
Your new TV might be perfect for watching your favorite professional sports, but the picture is only half the story. Compared with the cruddy speakers in a TV, a soundbar or full-fledged speaker system makes sporting events more exciting and easier to follow, and you don't need to spend much at all.

Systems start at around $100 with features like Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while the more expensive systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you can find something to heighten your sports-watching experience. Then, when the game's over, our picks will continue to sound good with everything you throw at them.
Roku Streambar

Save $30
2023

The number of soundbars with onboard streamers is relatively few, but the Roku Streambar is the best with excellent sound for a bargain price. It will let you watch the game on a live TV streaming service while bringing the all-important play-by-play to the fore. Just add a 4K TV.

Read our Roku Streambar review.

 

$100 at Amazon
Polk Audio Signa S4

Save $100

If you want better sound than the Roku, the Polk Signa S4 offers superlative audio performance helped along by a potent, wireless subwoofer. This soundbar offers the best of all worlds -- great dialogue during the game, excellent spatial Atmos performance, and it's a dab hand at music for the half-time show.

$300 at Amazon
Sonos Beam

Save $50

The Sonos Beam offers the envelopment of a roaring stadium with just a single speaker due to its excellent surround-sound engine. It will even do a great job of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, too. As a Sonos speaker you can also be sure that it sounds fantastic with your favorite tunes.

$400 at Amazon
Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2: $280

Save $120
2021

Say you already have a stereo amp or receiver and want to upgrade your main speakers? Improving your system's sound quality doesn't come more affordable than the amazing Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2. It will lift veils from your existing system's dialogue and breathe new life into music. Don't miss that play again!

Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

 

$280 at Amazon
Vizio Elevate P514A-H6

Save $200

If you want the full surround-sound sporting experience, then you'll want actual rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer, offers excellent sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects.

Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

 

$800 at Amazon
More audio-visual recommendations