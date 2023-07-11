Best Soundbar Deals for Prime Day 2023

As nice as your new TV may sound, you'll really want a dedicated soundbar for top performance. Built-in speakers just can't compare to speaker systems when it comes to watching your favorite shows and movies. While soundbars can get pricey, there are a lot of good deals to be had this Prime Day.

Sales start at around $100, and features include Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while the more expensive systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you can find something to heighten your TV-watching experience.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku Streambar: $89 Save $41 The number of soundbars with onboard streamers is relatively few, but the Roku Streambar is the best with excellent sound for a bargain price. It will let you watch your favorite sports on a live TV streaming service while bringing the all-important play-by-play to the fore. Just add a 4K TV. The Roku Streambar is often available for less than its $130 asking price, but it's never been this cheap before. $89 at Amazon

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Vizio Elevate P514A-H6: $569 Save $431 If you want the full surround-sound sporting experience, you'll want actual rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer, offers excellent sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects. At over $400 off, this is an amazing deal. $570 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Vizio Elevate P514A-H6: $569

Ty Pendlebury/CNET JBL Bar 5.0: $200 Save $200 With its long history in producing audio products, JBL knows a thing or two about making quality soundbars. Models like the Bar 5.0 are designed for people who want to listen to loud music and watch movies but only have a limited space. The Bar 5.0 has plenty of connectivity and also decodes Dolby Atmos for extra immersion with streaming movies. At half price, it's a great deal. $200 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for JBL Bar 5.0: $200

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose Smart Soundbar 300: $299 Save $150 The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is a great sounding soundbar, and is able to better the Sonos Beam in a lot of ways. At half-price the 300 is a great value. $299 at Amazon

More Prime Day speaker deals

