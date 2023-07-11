X
Best Soundbar Deals for Prime Day 2023

Immerse yourself in the action with the best soundbar deals we've found so far.

Ty Pendlebury Editor
2 min read
A black Roku Streambar and remote.
Roku Streambar: $89
Save $41
vizio-elevate-2
Vizio Elevate P514A-H6: $569
Save $431
jbl-bar-5-1
JBL Bar 5.0: $200
Save $200
15-bose-acoustimass-300.jpg
Bose Smart Soundbar 300: $299
Save $150
polk-react-1
Polk Audio React: $161
Save $108
As nice as your new TV may sound, you'll really want a dedicated soundbar for top performance. Built-in speakers just can't compare to speaker systems when it comes to watching your favorite shows and movies. While soundbars can get pricey, there are a lot of good deals to be had this Prime Day.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day

Sales start at around $100, and features include Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while the more expensive systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you can find something to heighten your TV-watching experience. 

Roku Streambar: $89

Save $41

2023

The number of soundbars with onboard streamers is relatively few, but the Roku Streambar is the best with excellent sound for a bargain price. It will let you watch your favorite sports on a live TV streaming service while bringing the all-important play-by-play to the fore. Just add a 4K TV. The Roku Streambar is often available for less than its $130 asking price, but it's never been this cheap before.

vizio-elevate-2
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Vizio Elevate P514A-H6: $569

Save $431

If you want the full surround-sound sporting experience, you'll want actual rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer, offers excellent sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects. At over $400 off, this is an amazing deal.

jbl-bar-5-1
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

JBL Bar 5.0: $200

Save $200

With its long history in producing audio products, JBL knows a thing or two about making quality soundbars. Models like the Bar 5.0 are designed for people who want to listen to loud music and watch movies but only have a limited space. The Bar 5.0 has plenty of connectivity and also decodes Dolby Atmos for extra immersion with streaming movies. At half price, it's a great deal.

15-bose-acoustimass-300.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose Smart Soundbar 300: $299

Save $150

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is a great sounding soundbar, and is able to better the Sonos Beam in a lot of ways. At half-price the 300 is a great value. 

polk-react-1
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Polk Audio React: $161

Save $108

The Polk Audio React is a smart speaker featuring Amazon Alexa that offers excellent sound quality in a compact unit. 

More Prime Day speaker deals

