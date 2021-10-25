MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max review The Facebook Papers: How to read all MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro review MacOS Monterey is here World Series 2021: How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy game review
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best gifts to upgrade a home theater

If you're looking to surprise your friends and family with audio and video here are some great options starting at just $25.

Show more (2 items)

No matter how big the TV, there's always some way you can improve it, and you don't need to spend very much money. If you're buying for a music fan you might be looking for a turntable or a new pair of headphones. And what giftee couldn't do with a better video streamer or a new sound system? From $25 and up there's something here for every budget.

Channel Master Flatenna
Sarah Tew/CNET

Whether you're buying for a cord-cutter or not, the dirt-cheap Channel Master Flatenna offers a wealth of entertainment with no ongoing fees. Stick it on a window and plug the cable into a tuner and they can be watching PBS in an instant.

$25 at Amazon

Roku 4K Express
Sarah Tew/CNET

It's possible to spend hundreds of dollars on a video streamer. Possible, but not necessary. The $40 Roku 4K Express offers something for everybody -- a huge range of apps and compatibility with video standards such as Dolby Vision and 4K resolution. That it works so well for the money is the good kind of surprise.

$29 at Amazon
$43 at Walmart
$40 at Best Buy

Audio Technica LP60X
Ty Pendlebury/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E May 2021

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60X is the best budget turntable, hands down. It offers simple automatic operation and its sound quality is a cut above anything else at the price. Perfect for both a child's bedroom and a smoky, low-lit music sanctuary.

Read our Audio Technica AT-LP60X review.

 

$129 at Amazon
$130 at Best Buy

Roku Streambar
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Roku Streambar is an instant video and audio upgrade in a box. It offers the excellent Roku streamer on board and boasts enhanced speech quality via the integrated speaker.

Read our Roku Streambar review.

 

$99 at Amazon
$101 at Walmart
$100 at Best Buy

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD6XX
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a pair of relatively affordable headphones to appease the budding audiophile in your family, the HD6XX offer an extraordinary value. They do need a good amp -- you can't really run them from a phone -- but the sound quality can't be beaten. I use them connected to a receiver for late-night viewing and they work a treat.

Read our Sennheiser HD6XX review.

 

$220 at Drop

Elac Debut 2.0 6.2
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Jun 2021

With an improved look and clearer sound, the Debut 2.0 is even better for people looking to dive into the audiophile world. And at only $350 it's cheaper than a receiver or a turntable. The Elac Debut 2.0 6.2 is an excellent value.

Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

 

$317 at Walmart
$350 at Audio Advice

Vizio M512a-H6 Dolby Atmos soundbar
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

You can spend a lot of money on a Dolby Atmos setup, but here's one for under $500. It looks great, it's easy to use and it sounds good with music and movies.

$498 at Walmart
$350 at Best Buy