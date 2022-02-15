Best 4K TV Deals: $1,000 Off TCL 6-Series, $700 Off Samsung QLED and More

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

While TVs featuring cutting-edge 8K resolution have been steadily creeping into the market, they're still way too expensive to be worth it, even with the picture upgrade. While they might not be a feasible option just yet, this next step in TV tech does have one major benefit: It's helping drive down the prices on non-8K TVs. TVs with 4K resolution pretty much have the market cornered at the moment, and other than the cheapest-of-the-cheap, just about every TV you come across right now will feature 4K picture tech. Of course, that doesn't mean that all 4K TVs are created equal, and some models are still a much better value than others.

You can check out our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 now. Below you'll find the best deals out there on many of these models, as well as some comparable TVs with discounts that were just too good to not include. These days TV sales are frequent, and great deals can come and go pretty quickly, so be sure to check back here often to make sure that you're getting the best price available.

TCL Featured on both our list of the best 4K TVs and the best TVs overall for 2022, the TCL for series is our favorite budget-friendly option on the market right now Even at full price, the TCL 4-Series is one of the best value TVs we've seen. For just under $300, this 50-inch TV boasts a 4K ultra high-def picture with HDR. And it comes with Roku built in, so you can access all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box.

Samsung While this 65-inch Samsung is a little pricier than the other TVs on this list, that's because it also features the best screen resolution of any of them. With mini-LEDs and full-array local dimming, this Neo QLED had the best picture quality of any non-OLED TV we've ever tested. Plus, it features a 120HZ refresh rate to reduce motion blur, and object tracking sound for an incredibly immersive watch experience.

Vizio Another one of our top picks for an affordable 4K TV, the Vizio V-Series supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and features an IQ active processor that enhances the quality of any non-4K content. It also comes equipped with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built in (which plenty of other smart TVs do not), allowing you to stream or even mirror content from your phone or computer. The smaller 50-inch model is also on sale for $60 off at Walmart.

TCL If you're looking to go big, this Best Buy-exclusive offer on this massive 75-inch TCL is one of the best values you'll find out there at the moment. Even without discounts, we named the TCL 6-series the best 4K TV for your money. Beyond its stunning 4K UHD picture, it boasts a built-in microphone for hands-free voice control and Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast performance.

Amazon With Amazon's growing selection of smart devices and streaming sticks, it was only a matter of time before it started manufacturing its own smart TVs. The Omni series is the more advanced of the two models and features a microphone built directly into the TV along with Alexa compatibility for truly hands-free control. With standard LEDs and direct lit backlighting, it won't be the sharpest resolution featured on this list, but the convenience of voice control will be difficult to match in this price range.