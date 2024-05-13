Are Cassettes Making a Comeback in 2024? Walkman-Style Players Compared

We Are Rewind We-001, FiiO CP13 and the Gracioso Player Recorder Ty Pendlebury/CNET

With the proliferation of mobile phones and Bluetooth headphones, it was inevitable that a brand new cassette player would incorporate some of the mod cons. The biggest change over retro players is the inclusion of USB power and/or a rechargeable ion battery. (No more trawling through the junk drawer to find AA batteries!)

In terms of features, the cheapest player I looked at has a ridonculous amount of them -- the $40 Gracioso has an onboard speaker, Bluetooth, USB power, an AM/FM radio and recording. As befits its ultracheap pricing there is one notable compromise -- it's only a mono device. As most of the face is taken up by the (decently loud) speaker, you can't see the tape moving, and this can make things a little trickier.

The step-up from this, the $109 FiiO CP13 cuts back on the features but does include a rechargeable battery. The case is one of the most compact of current models, with a usable set of playback buttons and a large rotary volume dial, as opposed to the thumbwheel you might be used to. It's worth mentioning that this player was the hardest to open, with only a small thumbnail notch on one side.

The We Are Rewind adds one notable feature on the FiiO -- Bluetooth playback -- and it incorporates a dedicated Bluetooth connection button as well, for added ease of use. This player is huge and relatively heavy, thanks to its all-metal housing.

(Our testing of the Gracioso model is ongoing, but we will add that to this article once our conclusions are complete.)