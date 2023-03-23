Fed's New Rate Hike Eye Infections Money-Saving Tips Huawei Watch Ultimate Adobe's Generative AI Tips to Get More Exercise 12 Healthy Spring Recipes Watch March Madness
Apple Reportedly Plans to Spend a Billion Dollars Per Year on Movies

The reported increase in spending would let Apple partner with studios for distribution in theaters and raise the profile of Apple TV Plus.

Andrew Blok
Apple TV Plus movies and TV shows
Apple reportedly wants to bring more movies to theaters.
Apple plans to spend a billion dollars a year on its movie business, expanding the number and duration of theatrical releases, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The increased budget is an attempt to raise Apple's Hollywood reputation and attract new subscribers to its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, according to Bloomberg's sources.

The report comes as movie theaters recover from closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and after 2022 saw several summer blockbusters draw huge crowds.

Apple hasn't had many major theatrical releases, though its movies have gained critical acclaim. It acquired CODA, eventual Oscar-winner for best picture last year. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus has fewer subscribers than streaming giants like Netflix, despite the mega-hit comedy Ted Lasso and other acclaimed shows, like Severance.

Apple TV Plus costs $7 a month, making it the lowest priced ad-free premium streaming service

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

