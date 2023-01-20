'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premieres This Spring. Here's a First Look

Ted Lasso, one of the feel-goodest shows in the history of feel-good shows, drop-kicked a first look at season 3 on Wednesday. Fans of the hit Apple TV Plus comedy-drama have been eagerly waiting to see what's next for the lovable AFC Richmond gang since season 2 ended in October 2021. Apple also gave a season 3 release date of this spring.

The series follows earnest, optimistic American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who moves to England to coach a British soccer team despite knowing precious little about soccer and not realizing the team's owner isn't initially rooting for his success.

In Apple's newly released image, Ted's looking like his usual cheery self as he stands face to face with Coach Nate the Formerly Great (Nick Mohammed), who appears just as unhappy with Ted as he was in season 2. Scheming former AFC Richmond owner Rupert (Anthony Head), who now owns Richmond competitor West Ham United, hovers in the background dressed in black, channeling a proper Bond villain.

Ted Lasso debuted on Apple's subscription service in August 2020 and quickly became a hit among viewers who took to its quirky characters and hopeful messages about the power of vulnerability and believing in yourself. The award-winning show is funny but frequently poignant. It's unafraid to tackle dark topics like suicide and parental abuse.

Season 3, said to be the show's final season, co-stars Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddington, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh and others. Apple hasn't been more specific yet about when this spring the soccer shenanigans begin.