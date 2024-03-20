X
Anker Portable Projectors Up to 36% Off for Amazon Sale

The well-regarded Anker Mars II Pro is available for $320.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector

The Anker Mars II Pro is available for $320

Spring is sprung and people are venturing outside, having picnics, and maybe even watching movies in the yard. Portable projectors are one of the key ingredients to a successful outdoor cinema, and Amazon has discounts on Anker's range as part of its Big Spring Sale.

CNET's favorite portable projector, the Anker Mars II Pro, is available now for a 36% discount at $320. It's a good projector, with plenty of brightness, though it's worth noting it does need to be plugged into the power. 

Meanwhile its successor, the Mars 3 Air looks to be an even better deal. It has a rechargeable battery and better color reproduction for a discounted price of $480 (20% off).

As a step up, Anker also has the following models on sale:

The Anker sales are due to end on the 24 March, though the end may be sooner if stocks run out.

