Anker Portable Projectors Up to 36% Off for Amazon Sale
The well-regarded Anker Mars II Pro is available for $320.
Spring is sprung and people are venturing outside, having picnics, and maybe even watching movies in the yard. Portable projectors are one of the key ingredients to a successful outdoor cinema, and Amazon has discounts on Anker's range as part of its Big Spring Sale.
CNET's favorite portable projector, the Anker Mars II Pro, is available now for a 36% discount at $320. It's a good projector, with plenty of brightness, though it's worth noting it does need to be plugged into the power.
Meanwhile its successor, the Mars 3 Air looks to be an even better deal. It has a rechargeable battery and better color reproduction for a discounted price of $480 (20% off).
As a step up, Anker also has the following models on sale:
- Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p portable projector: $639
- Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector: $1,450 (28% off)
The Anker sales are due to end on the 24 March, though the end may be sooner if stocks run out.