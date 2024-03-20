Anker Portable Projectors Up to 36% Off for Amazon Sale

Spring is sprung and people are venturing outside, having picnics, and maybe even watching movies in the yard. Portable projectors are one of the key ingredients to a successful outdoor cinema, and Amazon has discounts on Anker's range as part of its Big Spring Sale.

CNET's favorite portable projector, the Anker Mars II Pro, is available now for a 36% discount at $320. It's a good projector, with plenty of brightness, though it's worth noting it does need to be plugged into the power.

Meanwhile its successor, the Mars 3 Air looks to be an even better deal. It has a rechargeable battery and better color reproduction for a discounted price of $480 (20% off).

As a step up, Anker also has the following models on sale:

The Anker sales are due to end on the 24 March, though the end may be sooner if stocks run out.