Outdoor Movie Night: Best Projectors and Gear for Summertime Cinema

As the weather turns warm and the backyard beckons, it's time to start thinking about outdoor movie nights. Whether it's for your family, neighbors, friends or all of the above, hosting your own outdoor cinema can be a great way to spend a summer evening. Fortunately, a great outdoor projection setup doesn't require a lot of money. Cheap outdoor projectors can still create a great image, and many indoor models offer even better picture quality if you don't mind running an extension cord.

Generally, all you'll need is a projector to transform your yard into your own personal drive-in theater. To bring your setup to the next level, you can add a speaker so everyone can hear the movie, even if you have a big yard. Below are some ideas and product recommendations, including outdoor projectors, to help you set up an open-air cinema in your own backyard.

We've broken down our top projector and sound picks according to whether you'll need power, like an extension cord or power station, or whether you intend to rely on the device's built-in battery. You might also want to consider a surge protector to let you plug in a few devices. You can also grab cushions, pillows and a lawn chair or two to accommodate as much seating as you need around the projection screen to create your outdoor cinema. Just don't forget the popcorn, ice cream and other snack essentials.

There are plenty of other excellent plug-in projectors to choose from. Here's a couple of alternatives for backyard movie night.

Epson's Home Cinema 2350 ($1,000) is brighter than the BenQ HT2060 and 4K, though the BenQ looks a little better overall.

The Vimgo P10 is the best cheap projector we've reviewed. It looks ... pretty terrible to be honest, but when you consider it's under $150, and often way less, that mediocre image quality doesn't seem so bad. To be clear, every other option on this page performs way better, but if you want to spend as little as possible, you could do far worse.

Assuming you don't have an outdoor TV already, you could bring your indoor TV outside. Keep in mind, however, that TVs are very delicate. One wrong twist and you can crack the screen. Even small TVs should be carried by two people. Treat it like you're carrying a thin, expensive sheet of glass. (Technically, that's exactly what it is.) And you shouldn't leave any regular TV outside. That's sure to destroy it, and quickly. You can buy outdoor TVs, but they are usually quite expensive. The Element 55-inch Roku TV seems reasonable at $1,300, though.

Though you can do it, you probably don't want to rely on any projector's built-in speaker. Here are some options to let you hear the movie as well as see it.

Don't forget that you'll need a cable to connect it to the projector. Nearly all projectors have an analog audio output, which can connect to most soundbars, though not the Roku. Instead it features HDMI, so you'll need an HDMI cable from the soundbar to the projector.

Outdoor screen



We don't have a specific suggestion here, but we do have a few tips while you're looking.

Rigid-frame screens are more expensive and a little harder to assemble, but are more resilient against wind and typically have smoother screens for a better overall image.

Inflatable screens need to be secured to the ground, and any breeze is going to set them rocking. However, they tend to be easier to set up and take down. Keep in mind that their fans run constantly, so in a smaller or enclosed yard, this can be annoying.

There are also infinite DIY options; basically anything fairly reflective and lacking color will work. It's worth noting that you'll be able to see any texture in the screen's surface, so a garage door or the side of your house won't be ideal because you'll see any design features, seams or imperfections.

Just add streaming

This assumes your home's Wi-Fi is strong enough to reach into your yard. If it's not, we've got some ways to fix that below.

Or just tether your phone



Another option that might work is to turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot. This uses a cellular signal for internet, and then broadcasts a little Wi-Fi bubble near the phone. Streaming a movie chews through data, though, so make sure you've got plenty or are on an unlimited plan.

Most modern phones have a feature that lets you create a hotspot. Once it's active, you just connect the streaming stick or projector to it just like it's "normal" Wi-Fi. This guide is for connecting your iPad to your phone, but will work for connecting any device.

Keep in mind, too, that running a hotspot typically drains your battery fairly quickly, so you should also consider a USB battery pack, or plug it in via an extension cord.

Nonstreaming option: Blu-ray player or game console



If your Wi-Fi isn't strong enough to reach your makeshift theater, and you don't want to burn through all your mobile data, Blu-ray players are very inexpensive and should have your viewing needs covered. You still have some discs, right?

For the most part we recommend getting a 4K Blu-ray player at this point. They're only a little more expensive, will play standard DVDs and Blu-rays too, and 4K discs are the best way to take advantage of a 4K-compatible TV or projector (and I'm assuming you'll be using this for indoor movie nights as well). The Sony UBP-X700 shown here is our pick for best 4K Blu-ray player.

Alternatively, you could get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X for some outdoor gaming on a huge screen. Both also play Ultra HD 4K Blu-rays.

Extension cord and surge protector

Having one of these is important for any high-performance outdoor theater. The outdoor ones are far more rugged, so they should survive being stepped on, no problem. I like the ones with three outlets at the end. It's better to have too many than too few. Connecting this to a grounded or GFCI outlet is probably wise as well.

If you want to connect more devices, consider a surge protector.

Hammock

Lastly, this is the thing that kept me sane through quarantine. Don't underestimate the relaxing powers of a good hammock. You could get one from Hammock Hut, Hammocks-R-Us, Put-Your-Butt-There -- really any will do. I've had one of these airy models for years and it has held up surprisingly well.

The only problem with watching a movie in one is that you'll be asleep halfway through the second act. Nothing wrong with that.

