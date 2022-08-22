iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Pokemon Go's Next Four Community Day Dates Have Been Announced

More Community Day events are just around the corner.
Pokemon Go Community Day banner
Pokemon Go hosts a Community Day event each month.
Niantic

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced the dates for the game's next four Community Day events.

September and October's Community Days will take place Sep. 18 and Oct. 15, respectively. After that, there will be two Community Day events in November. First is a Community Day Classic on Nov. 5, with a new Community Day following one week later on Nov. 12.

No other details have been announced just yet, so it remains to be seen what Pokemon and bonuses will be featured during each event. The latest Community Day took place Aug. 13 and starred Galarian Zigzagoon.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is holding a World Championships tie-in event until Aug. 23. The legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta are also back for a limited time. Both are appearing in five-star raids until Aug. 31. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our August events roundup.