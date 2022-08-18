Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go has brought back not one, but two legendary Pokemon for a limited time. Pokemon Sword and Shield's cover monsters, Zacian and Zamazenta, are appearing in raids through the end of the month, giving you another chance to add them to your collection. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Zamazenta before it leaves the raid rotation.

Zamazenta Raid Hours

Both Zacian and Zamazenta are appearing as a five-star raid boss until 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 31, giving you almost two full weeks to catch them.

If you're hoping to get Zamazenta in particular, you'll have your best chance to encounter one on Aug. 31, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. More gyms will be hosting Zamazenta raids from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to battle the legendary Pokemon.

Zamazenta weaknesses

Zamazenta's Hero of Many Battles form is a pure fighting type, which means it's vulnerable to three types of Pokemon: psychic, flying and fairy types. Stack your team with fully evolved and legendary Pokemon of those types and you should have little trouble toppling Zamazenta.

Best Zamazenta counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon to use against Zamazenta:

Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic



Psycho Cut, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike



Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Flying

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane



Air Slash, Hurricane Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird



Air Slash, Brave Bird Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Best moveset for Zamazenta

As with Zacian, you'll want Zamazenta to know a different moveset depending on what form it's in. Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta will excel if you teach it the Fast Attack Snarl and the Charged Attack Close Combat. Crowned Shield Zamazenta is not yet available in Pokemon Go, but it'll make a great steel-type attacker if it knows Metal Claw and Iron Head.

There's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month, including more Spotlight Hours and a tie-in event for the 2022 Pokemon World Championships. You can see everything happening in the game over the next few weeks in our August events roundup.