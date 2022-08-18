Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go has brought back not one, but two legendary Pokemon for a limited time. Pokemon Sword and Shield's cover monsters, Zacian and Zamazenta, are appearing in raids through the end of the month, giving you another chance to add them to your collection. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Zamazenta before it leaves the raid rotation.
Zamazenta Raid Hours
Both Zacian and Zamazenta are appearing as a five-star raid boss until 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 31, giving you almost two full weeks to catch them.
If you're hoping to get Zamazenta in particular, you'll have your best chance to encounter one on Aug. 31, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. More gyms will be hosting Zamazenta raids from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to battle the legendary Pokemon.
Zamazenta weaknesses
Zamazenta's Hero of Many Battles form is a pure fighting type, which means it's vulnerable to three types of Pokemon: psychic, flying and fairy types. Stack your team with fully evolved and legendary Pokemon of those types and you should have little trouble toppling Zamazenta.
Best Zamazenta counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon to use against Zamazenta:
Psychic
- Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Flying
- Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
Best moveset for Zamazenta
As with Zacian, you'll want Zamazenta to know a different moveset depending on what form it's in. Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta will excel if you teach it the Fast Attack Snarl and the Charged Attack Close Combat. Crowned Shield Zamazenta is not yet available in Pokemon Go, but it'll make a great steel-type attacker if it knows Metal Claw and Iron Head.
There's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month, including more Spotlight Hours and a tie-in event for the 2022 Pokemon World Championships. You can see everything happening in the game over the next few weeks in our August events roundup.