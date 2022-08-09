Pokemon Go Fest: Finale Event Adds New Ultra Beasts, Shiny Pokemon and More

The final Pokemon Go Fest of the year will take place Aug. 27, game developer Niantic has announced. Players will have a chance to catch a variety of special Pokemon during the event, including three new Ultra Beasts, several new shiny Pokemon and Sky Forme Shaymin. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is Pokemon Go Fest: Finale?

The Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event begins at 10 a.m. local time and runs until 6 p.m. local time.

How much is a ticket?

You can purchase a virtual ticket for the event from Pokemon Go's in-game item shop for $11. Although you don't need to have a ticket to participate, some event features will only be available for ticket holders. If you bought a ticket for the first Pokemon Go Fest back in June, you'll receive a free one for the Finale.

Ultra Beasts

As mentioned, three Ultra Beasts will appear during the event: Buzzwole, Pheromosa and Xurkitree. Each Pokemon was previously available during the in-person Pokemon Go Fest events held in Seattle, Berlin and Sapporo, respectively, but this marks the first chance all players around the world will have to catch them.

All three Ultra Beasts will appear in five-star raids at specific points during the event. The Ultra Beast Nihilego will also make a brief return near the end of the event, giving you another chance to catch one if you missed it during June's Pokemon Go Fest. You can see the full raid schedule below:

Pheromosa: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Buzzwole: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Xurkitree: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nihilego, Pheromosa, Buzzwole and Xurkitree: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Featured Pokemon

In addition to the Ultra Beasts, a handful of special Pokemon will appear during the Finale event. All players will have their first chance to encounter shiny Munna, while ticket holders will also be able to catch shiny Unown N and Unown X.

On top of that, there will be rotating virtual habitats, with different Pokemon appearing during each. You can see the habitat schedule below:

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin scarf

Scyther



Pinsir

Sudowoodo

Hitmontop



Meditite

Anorith

Kricketot

Woobat

Karrablast

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin scarf

Machop

Geodude

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Magmar

Numel

Cranidos

Drilbur

Axew

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin scarf

Electabuzz

Electrike

Lileep

Shinx

Sand Cloak Burmy

Combee

Foongus

Joltik

Shelmet

Stunfisk

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin scarf

Bulbasaur

Clefairy

Tentacool

Chansey

Tangela

Omanyte

Chikorita

Turtwig

Plant Cloak Burmy

Munna

Frillish

Swirlix

Skrelp

Bonuses

Along with the featured Pokemon, various in-game bonuses will be active during the Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event. Any Incense you use will last for two hours, while eggs will hatch at half the distance they normally require. On top of that, you'll earn triple the usual amount of XP for spinning the Photo Disc at gyms and PokeStops, as well as receive up to nine free Daily Raid Passes for in-person raids.

In addition, all players will be able to complete a short new Special Research story, while ticket holders will get three additional Special Research stories that will net you various rewards when completed, including a chance to catch Sky Forme Shaymin.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Bug Out event begins Aug. 10, and it's set to introduce several new bug Pokemon to the game, including Mega Scizor, shiny Venipede and Grubbin. You can see everything else that's happening in Pokemon Go this month in our August events roundup.