Pokemon Go's August Community Day Will Star Galarian Zigzagoon

Pokemon Go's August Community Day will take place on Aug. 13, game developer Niantic has announced. The star of next month's event will be Galarian Zigzagoon, and there will be a variety of in-game bonuses to earn, including increased candy and Stardust. Here's everything you need to know about August's Community Day.

When is August's Community Day?

August's Community Day takes place Saturday, Aug. 13. The event proper runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, with bonus Galarian Linoone raids continuing afterward from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August's featured Pokemon: Galarian Zigzagoon

The star of August's Community Day is Galarian Zigzagoon, a dark/normal variant of Zigzagoon first introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Throughout the event, Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in the wild more frequently than usual, and you'll have more chances to encounter a shiny one.

Additionally, Pokemon Go will offer a new paid Special Research story revolving around Galarian Zigzagoon during August's Community Day. A ticket to access the research story will cost $1, and completing the tasks will net you various rewards, including more chances to catch the featured Pokemon.

Community Day move: Obstruct

On top of increased Zigzagoon spawns, you'll have a chance to get a special event-exclusive move during August's Community Day. Any Galarian Linoone that you evolve into Obstagoon before 7 p.m. local time will learn the dark-type Charged Attack Obstruct.

Other bonuses

As usual, a handful of in-game bonuses will be active during August's Community Day. Until 2 p.m. local time, you'll earn triple Stardust and double candy for catching Pokemon, and players who are level 31 or above will also have an increased chance of getting candy XL.

On top of that, any incense and lure modules that you use during the event will last for three hours rather than their usual duration. As mentioned, there will also be bonus Galarian Linoone raids after Community Day ends. Defeat the raid boss and Galarian Zigzagoon will appear more frequently around the host gym for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go still has a few events lined up for this month. The legendary bird Moltres is back in five-star raids, and new Pokemon will make their Pokemon Go debut as part of a mystery event starting July 27. You can catch up on everything happening in the game this month in our July events roundup.