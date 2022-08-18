Pokemon Go Zacian Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Two more legendary Pokemon are back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Zacian and Zamazenta, the cover monsters of Pokemon Sword and Shield, are both appearing in five-star raids until Aug. 31, making this your first opportunity to catch them in the game since last summer. Here are some tips to help you capture Zacian before it leaves the game again.

Zacian Raid Hours

Both Zacian and Zamazenta will appear as five-star raid bosses until Aug. 31, 10 a.m. local time, giving you almost two full weeks to catch them.

If you're looking for Zacian in particular, you'll have your best chance to encounter one on Aug. 24, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. Zacian raids will take over more gyms that evening from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, giving you more opportunities to potentially catch the legendary Pokemon.

Zacian weaknesses

In its Hero of Many Battles form, Zacian is a pure fairy-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to two types: steel and poison. You'll want to stack your team with as many legendary and fully evolved Pokemon of those types as you can when joining a Zacian raids, as they'll give you the biggest advantage over the legendary Pokemon.

Best Zacian counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon to use against Zacian:

Steel

Mega Steelix: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Iron Tail, Heavy Slam Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Poison

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Acid, Sludge Bomb Nidoking: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave

Poison Jab, Sludge Wave Nihilego: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Best moveset for Zacian

Zacian will fare best if you teach it a different moveset depending on its form. Hero of Many Battles Zacian will dish out the most damage if it knows the Fast Attack Snarl and the Charged Attack Play Rough. Crowned Sword Zacian, meanwhile, should know steel-type attacks, although this form is not yet available in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go still has a handful of events lined up for August, including more Spotlight Hours and a World Championships celebration. You can catch up on everything happening in the game this month in our August events roundup.