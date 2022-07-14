Nintendo Acquires Animation Studio, Will Rename It 'Nintendo Pictures'

Nintendo announced Thursday that it acquired the CG production company Dynamo Pictures, a Japanese animation studio. The gaming giant intends to rename the company as "Nintendo Pictures," and the deal will officially close on Oct. 3.

It's not entirely clear what Nintendo might have in mind, or already in the works, but it's looking to "strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group," according to Nintendo's statement.

The move comes ahead of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt, which has been delayed until April 2023.

