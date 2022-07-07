Another Pokemon N64 Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Week

Nintendo is bringing another classic Nintendo 64 game to the Switch, the company announced Thursday. Pokemon Puzzle League will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service on July 15.

Originally released in 2000, Pokemon Puzzle League is a Pokemon-themed spin on the classic Panel de Pon series, following Ash Ketchum and other characters from the Pokemon anime as they challenge other trainers in block-clearing puzzle battles.

Join Ash, Brock, and Misty as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master!



Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 7/15! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/GRC9xa09Zl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2022

Pokemon Puzzle League marks the second N64 Pokemon game to come to the Switch Online service, following the original Pokemon Snap last month. It's the seventeenth N64 game to hit the service to date since it launched last October.

The Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan is a premium tier of Nintendo's online service. Along with all the features of the base service, it offers additional perks like access to a library of classic N64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as select Nintendo Switch DLC like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass and Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise expansion.

An individual Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems.