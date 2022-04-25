The Super Mario Bros. Movie Starring Chris Pratt Has Been Delayed

Nintendo

It was originally scheduled for release on Dec. 21, 2022, but the recently announced Super Mario Bros. movie -- starring Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach -- has officially been delayed until 2023.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, announced the news on Twitter, via official Nintendo Twitter accounts.

"After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film," said Miyamoto, "we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 -- April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait."

In short, we'll have to wait until April 2023 to see the movie in cinemas.

Illumination, the studio behind movies like Despicable Me and Minions, are producing the movie. The movie also stars Jack Black as Bowser and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Additionally, Charlie Day is playing Luigi and Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad. Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, the team behind Teen Titans Go, are directing.