New Kirby Game Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Nintendo has announced a new Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch. Kirby's Dream Buffet, a four-player racing spinoff featuring characters and powers from the Kirby series, is coming to the Nintendo eShop this summer.

In Dream Buffet, players will roll Kirby around dessert-themed courses, collecting strawberries along the way to increase the puffball's size. The larger your Kirby grows, the bigger advantage you'll have heading into the final round, as all four players are pitted in a showdown atop a floating platform.

Kirby's Dream Buffet is slated to launch sometime this summer. The game will be available exclusively as a digital download.

Dream Buffet arrives just a few months after Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the latest mainline game in the series. Forgotten Land sees the pink puffball adventuring through a postapocalyptic world on a quest to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees. Players can claim a variety of free items in the game using Present Codes.

The classic Kirby title Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards also recently arrived on Switch. The game was added to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service back in May.