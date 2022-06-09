Every Summer Game Fest 2022 Reveal: From The Last of Us Remake to Modern Warfare 2

The Summer games season has started off with a bang with Summer Game Fest 2022. We got our first look at new footage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Gotham Knight, along with some unexpected reveals for games like The Last of Us Part I.

The show was well over an hour long and we saw more than 40 new trailers, news drops, and gameplay reveals. So we've rounded up a collection of all the major drops of new videos to watch here.

Here's all the trailers shown off during Summer Game Fest 2022.

Aliens: Dark Descent

American Arcadia

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Dark Water trailer

The Callisto Protocol

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Flashback 2

Fort Solis

Goat Simulator 3

Gotham Knights

Honkai: Starrail

Highwater

The Last of Us Part I (Remake)

Layers of Fear 3

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Metal: Hellsinger

Midnight Fright Express

Neon White

Nightingale

One Piece Odyssey

The Quarry

Routine

Saints Row: Boss Factory Trailer

Street Fighter 6: Guile Reveal Trailer

Stormgate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Warframe: The Duviri Paradox

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Witchfire

Zenless Zone Zero