New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Coming Sept. 7

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming this week.

The trailer is slated to go live Sept. 7 at 6 a.m. PT. No other details have been announced in advance, but the video will showcase "new info" about the upcoming games, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch in November.

🚨 A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 9/7 for the latest news!



Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/1e0WKO8bxh — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 6, 2022

We've been getting a steady drip feed of details about Scarlet and Violet since the titles were first revealed back in February. Last week, we got a look at a brand-new poison Pokemon called Grafaiai. Before that, the Pokemon Company shared a battle-focused trailer during the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, offering a look at some new items and moves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases a copy before Feb. 28, 2023, will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in their game. For more, check out everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as every new Pokemon revealed so far.