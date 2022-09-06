iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Coming Sept. 7

We'll get another look at the upcoming Pokemon games this week.
Three of the Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The three starter Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet. 
Nintendo

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming this week.

The trailer is slated to go live Sept. 7 at 6 a.m. PT. No other details have been announced in advance, but the video will showcase "new info" about the upcoming games, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch in November.

We've been getting a steady drip feed of details about Scarlet and Violet since the titles were first revealed back in February. Last week, we got a look at a brand-new poison Pokemon called Grafaiai. Before that, the Pokemon Company shared a battle-focused trailer during the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, offering a look at some new items and moves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases a copy before Feb. 28, 2023, will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in their game. For more, check out everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as every new Pokemon revealed so far.

