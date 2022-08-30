Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teasing Another New Pokemon

Pokemon is dropping teasers for another new monster making its debut in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games.

The official Pokemon Twitter account has shared images of mysterious markings on trees and rocks. These were evidently left by a Pokemon called Grafaiai, another brand-new monster native to the Paldea region, where Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set.

Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai!



As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.



He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! pic.twitter.com/1IporNVMi2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 30, 2022

While none of the images offer a clear look at Grafaiai yet, the tweet teases that the Pokemon will be fully revealed soon.

Pokemon has been steadily showcasing new monsters in the lead up to Scarlet and Violet's launch. The games' third trailer gave fans their first look at the doughy puppy Fidough and the land whale Cetitan, while World Championships trailer revealed the mount Pokemon Cyclizar. You can see all the new Pokemon revealed so far in our roundup.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases a copy before Feb. 28, 2023 will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in their game. For more on the titles, check out everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.