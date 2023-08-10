Elevate Your Back-to-School Game With These Essential Tech Accessories

The new school year is right around the corner, so it's time for the all-important back-to-school shopping. As a recent grad, I know that a good Chromebook or laptop can be helpful with classwork. Even having a reliable tablet or iPad can make going back to school a bit less painful. And a few carefully chosen accessories to go with your tablet or laptop can make a huge difference.

I've listed a handful of back-to-school tech accessories I've found to be the most useful during the school year, particularly if you're still remote all or part of the time. The picks here are ones I've used as a student. Consider this list solid suggestions for accessories to make the return back to school a bit easier.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub

There were countless times when I needed to save large documents or make copies of important assignments to save in case of emergencies. Since my Mac only had USB-C ports, I needed an adapter hub to use flash drives with my computer. Enter the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub. While I bought this with the intention of only using the two USB 3.0 ports, I ended up using almost all of the ports and readers on the hub during my time as a student. This attachment also allowed me to connect to most TVs and monitors, which was super helpful for presentations or even goofing off with friends.

Boyata Laptop Stand

Much like the Logitech K380, I bought this at the beginning of online schooling to build out my home classroom setup. However, even as online schooling for me came to an end, this stand still proved super-useful. Being able to put my laptop a bit higher up off the table and moving it a little further away from my face takes some of the strain off my eyes and neck. This stand is also relatively portable. It is a bit on the bulkier side, but if you have a larger backpack it should fit without any trouble.

