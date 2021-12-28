Best back-to-school gear for $100 or less in 2022

The 2022 school year is full of uncertainties thanks to the alarming rise of the COVID delta variant. But whether the students in your life are returning to the classroom full-time, staying remote or adopting a hybrid learning model, they're definitely going to need school supplies and gadget essentials to help them work -- and play. And to help, we've assembled some of our favorite gear. These are the back-to-school essentials under $100 that we heartily recommend.

David Carnoy/CNET

No, this EarFun isn't identical to the Edifier TWS NB2 -- that $100 model has a companion app, a "low-latency" gaming mode and a nicer textured finish on its case. But it's very close and costs a good deal less when you factor in extra discounts.

The EarFun Air distinguishes itself with a comfortable fit, decent (though not great) noise canceling and nicely balanced sound, with good clarity and well-defined bass. They're smooth-sounding earbuds.

Voice calling is also above average -- noise reduction outdoors was decent and callers said they had no trouble hearing me (there's a light sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the 'buds as you talk). Battery life is rated at up to seven hours with noise canceling on and these have an IPX5 rating, which means they're splash-proof and are fine for working out (I ran with them).

While these are a good value at $72 with an on-page coupon, they have been closer to $60 in the past (with a discount code) and should go on sale again in the future.