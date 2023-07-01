Our Favorite Back-to-School Picks for 2023

It feels like summer just started, but before you know it, the first day of school will be here again. And it's never to early to get a head start on your back-to-school shopping, especially if you want to take advantage of summer savings. Whether your student will be heading to a classroom or moving into a dorm this fall, having the right supplies can make all the difference in their academic success. With that in mind, we've put together a list of the top back-to-school products that will help students feel ready to tackle a new school year.

From water bottles to the best laptops to everything in between, we've compiled a list of our top back-to-school picks for the gadgets, gear and services that will help students stay productive and engaged in the classroom, study lounge, library and anywhere else their education takes them this year. Have a look. And keep checking back since we'll update this list periodically.

David Carnoy/CNET InfinityLab InstantGo 5000 power bank For easy phone charging Most students can't go one second without their phones, whether they're texting friends or looking up homework assignments. If you want to make sure their phone never runs out of juice, get them a power bank for easy charging on the go. The InstantGo 5000 is CNET's favorite power bank. It's fast-charging, easy to slip into a pocket or backpack, and it comes with an integrated Lightning cable. $60 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for InfinityLab InstantGo 5000 power bank

The North Face The North Face Recon Backpack The ultimate backpack for campus and beyond A good backpack not only should be able to hold all your student's supplies, but it also needs to withstand the wear and tear of daily use. That's what you'll find here with North Face's Recon Backpack It's durable, with ample space for a laptop, books, water bottle and more. Bonus: It has a padded laptop compartment to protect your device from bumps and falls. $109 at Thenorthface$109 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for The North Face Recon Backpack

Baggu Baggu A backpack alternative A tote bag is a great option for students who lug their notebooks or laptops to school every day but don't want to use a backpack. Accessory brand Baggu is highly coveted for its distinctive prints. The company's Duck Bag is made from recycled cotton canvas and is available in 11 colorful patterns. Bonus: It's machine-washable. $38 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Baggu

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask The Lexus of water bottles Staying hydrated is a key component of keeping your mind sharp and getting you through the school day. Hydro Flask bottles exploded in popularity a few years ago, and it's still a top choice among students. Thanks to its double wall vacuum insulation, it keeps liquids cool for up to 24 hours and hot drinks warm up to 12 hours. Plus, it's tough enough to survive the rigors of campus life and being shoved into a backpack. While the bigger, wide-mouth version was popular a few years ago, now more students go for the standard-mouth version since it's easier to fit into backpacks and cup holders. $24 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Hydro Flask

Wemore Weighted Blanket For a good night's sleep The best way for a student to stay productive is to get a good night's rest. Heavier than a regular blanket, this weighted blanket provides a calming effect that will help students get some good shut eye. Bonus points: The fuzzy texture makes it extra-snuggly. This blanket normally retails for $66, but you can get it for $59 when you apply a 10% coupon at checkout. $66 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Wemore Weighted Blanket

Walmart Palomino Blackwing 602 pencils A stash of fancy pencils No matter which grade they're in, students go through a lot of pencils -- so it's important to have at least a 12-pack of them on hand before school starts. While Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils are a classic, if you want to make your student feel special, get them an upgrade with these Palomino Blackwings. Yes, they're much pricier than Dixon Ticonderoga pencils, but the quality of these pencils can't be beat. Once you try them, you'll never want to go back. $30 at Walmart$30 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Palomino Blackwing 602 pencils

Amazon PowerMe electric pencil sharpener Never a dull moment Even if you buy pre-sharpened pencils, you'll need a pencil sharpener on hand for when they start going dull. PowerMe's electric pencil sharpener does the job and comes in a variety of colors. We like that it's battery-operated and compact so it doesn't take up much desk space. $18 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for PowerMe electric pencil sharpener

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Best Chromebook for students If you don't want to plunk down a ton of cash for a new Apple laptop, a Chromebook is the way to go. They're almost always less expensive and simpler to use than a laptop running Windows or MacOS. This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is durable, portable and does everything it needs to do to get your schoolwork done, which is partly why it landed our Editors' Choice award. The two-in-one design means you can use it as a tablet, or you can connect an external keyboard and mouse and use it as a small all-in-one computer. Read more $700 at Best Buy You're receiving price alerts for Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Ninja Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System coffee maker Your own personal Starbucks As anyone who's survived final exams knows, coffee is an essential ingredient for academic success. This jack-of-all-trades Ninja makes regular coffee as well as cold brew and even tea, with separate settings and baskets for beans and leaves (loose or bagged). It has a foldaway frothing arm for latte-style drinks -- so not only will it save money on Starbucks runs, it'll make the dorm the most popular spot to study. It includes size settings too, so you can brew a full carafe or a single cup. $180 at Amazon$230 at Best Buy You're receiving price alerts for Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System coffee maker

James Martin/CNET Instant Pot Duo Do-it-all pressure cooker If the dorm allows it, an Instant Pot is a no brainer for college students. It can do almost anything: make morning yogurt, boil perfect eggs, cook big batches of protein to stretch into meals all week long and even pull off easy desserts. The smaller 3-quart mini Instant Pot might be better for dorm-bound students, but the larger 6-quart model pictured above is occasionally on sale for $80 or less, making it a tough deal to turn down. $84 at Amazon$84 at Walmart

Decomposition Decomposition Notebook For anyone who still loves paper Not everything requires a Chromebook or MacBook. Sometimes you just want to jot something down with a good old-fashioned pencil and paper. The timeless Decomposition Notebook is a classic and comes in a variety of patterns, starting at $6 on Amazon. It's lightweight and perfect for tossing into a backpack for your next brainstorming session. $6 at Amazon

Jall Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock For a peaceful wakeup Getting up for school in the morning is hard, especially once the days start getting darker. Make those morning a little more peaceful with a sunrise alarm clock. According to a study in the journal Behavioral Brain Research, exposure to simulating light in the mornings can improve cognitive performance throughout the day. This Jall Wake Up Light is our favorite budget pick for the best sunrise alarm. For less than $40, you get seven colors and 20 brightness levels, along with seven natural sounds to accompany the light. $39 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Sarah Tew/CNET TCL 4-Series A cheap but good basic smart TV For students, the TV is central to many forms of modern entertainment. This particular model comes with a Roku built in, making streaming apps effortlessly accessible. It has a decent picture quality and is ridiculously affordable -- perfect for a student on a budget. $270 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for TCL 4-Series

Roku/CNET Roku Express 4K Plus The ultimate streaming accessory For the lucky student who already has a TV, the Roku Express 4K Plus will transform it into a full-featured streaming device. This model is our favorite streaming device, with the most streaming apps, the simplest interface and the best search. (If your smart TV is missing any key apps, this will plug all those pesky content holes.) $39 at Amazon

Stitch Fix Stitch Fix gift card Curated wardrobe Many students will need a wardrobe upgrade this fall. Stitch Fix makes it easy with a monthly delivery of curated clothes, shoes and accessories delivered right to your student's door. They can try them on, keep what they like and send back the rest in a prepaid United States Postal Service envelope. Stitch Fix gift cards, which can be printed, emailed or snail mailed, are available in denominations from $20 to $1,000. See at Stitch Fix

Hello Fresh HelloFresh meal kit delivery service Meal plan upgrade Cut down on visits to the dining hall with a meal kit delivery service. HelloFresh provides perfectly portioned ingredients and detailed recipe instructions, helping even novice cooks pull off impressive meals. There are plenty of other meal kit delivery companies to choose from, and many offer plans for special diets including vegan and gluten-free selections. And right now, students can get 55% off on their first order. Read more See at HelloFresh

