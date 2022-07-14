Live: Prime Day Deals Hang On MacBook Air M2 Review Earbuds at Prime Prices Prime Deals Under $25 Continue MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Sales Meal Delivery Discounts OLED Laptop Deals Ulta Beauty Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech

Our Favorite Back-to-School Picks for 2022

Whether they're heading back to the classroom or moving into a dorm, this is the stuff students will need.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
Justin Jaffe headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
Justin Jaffe
6 min read
Show More (12 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's that time of year again. Retailers are already stocking up on school supplies, which means if you get a jumpstart on your back-to-school shopping, you'll be sure to get exactly what you need -- and for the right prices. So to save you some time and money, we've rounded up many of the products that students will need when they head back to dorms and classrooms this fall. 

From the best laptops to water bottles  to everything in between, we've compiled a list of our top back-to-school picks for the gadgets, gear and services that will help students stay productive and engaged in the classroom, library, study lounge and anywhere else their education takes them this year. Have a look. We'll update this list periodically.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro

Top-notch noise-canceling earbuds
Nov 2019

While they've been out for quite a while, the Apple AirPods Pro remain a top choice among students. That's largely due to their winning design and fit, good sound, effective noise canceling and spatial audio for watching movies and TV shows. They're also excellent for making voice calls and have a top-notch transparency mode. Also worth noting: They are IPX4 splash-proof so they're suitable for sporting activities (for a more secure fit you may want to invest in third-party foam ear tips, which are grippier than the tips Apple includes). 

Yes, they're expensive at $250 from the Apple Store, but they tend to sell for $200 or less on Amazon. The updated version adds MagSafe compatibility, so these stick to magnetic wireless chargers.

Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

 

$170 at Amazon
Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask

The Lexus of water bottles

Staying hydrated is a key component of keeping your mind sharp and getting you through the school day. Hydro Flask bottles exploded in popularity a few years ago, and it's still a top choice among students. Thanks to its double wall vacuum insulation, it keep liquids cool for up to 24 hours and hot drinks warm up to 12 hours. Plus, it's tough enough to survive the rigors of campus life and being shoved into a backpack.

See more of the best water bottles of 2022.

 

$36 at Amazon
Amazon

EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

To protect against germs

Most schools have ditched mask mandates, but no one wants Covid, and you certainly don't want to bring it home to Grandma and Grandpa. Most hand sanitizers are gooey and super-smelly, but this EO lavender spray goes on smoothly and has a soothing scent. And the 2-ounce travel size makes it perfect for popping into a backpack.

$24 at Amazon
Amazon

Wemore Weighted Blanket

For a good night's sleep

The best way for a student to stay productive is to get a good night's rest. Heavier than a regular blanket, this weighted blanket provides a calming effect that will help students get some good shut eye. Bonus points: The fuzzy texture makes it extra-snuggly. This blanket normally retails for $60, but you can get it for $57 when you apply a 5% coupon at checkout.

$57 at Amazon
Amazon

Dixon Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened No. 2 Pencils

A big stash of pencils

No matter which grade they're in, students go through a lot of pencils -- so it's important to have a massive stash of them on hand before school starts. You could go all out and get them fancy Palomino Blackwings, but considering how often pencils get lost, it's best to stick with a more budget-friendly option. Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils are much easier on the wallet and have been a classroom favorite for generations. I prefer buying pre-sharpened packs -- since it's not fun to stay up late the night before school starts sharpening pencil after pencil. 

$14 at Amazon
Amazon

PowerMe electric pencil sharpener

Never a dull moment

Even if you buy pre-sharpened pencils, you'll need a pencil sharpener on hand for when they start going dull. PowerMe's electric pencil sharpener does the job and comes in a variety of colors. I like that it's battery-operated and compact so it doesn't take up much desk space.

$18 at Amazon
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple MacBook Air M1

Best Mac for students

Apple's new M2-powered MacBook Air is shipping this month, and it has a lot of new features -- but Apple also bumped up the price by $200. So if you're a student, it's hard to go wrong with the older 2020 M1 Apple MacBook Air, which still remains available for $999, and if you're a student or teacher, you can shave off an additional $100, thanks to Apple's educational discount. The base model features Apple's M1 processor with an eight‑core CPU, seven‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine. It also has Touch ID, Apple's Magic Keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad and a 13.3-inch Retina display. 

Read our MacBook Air M1 review.

 

$999 at Apple Education
$899 at Amazon
Josh Goldman/CNET

HP Chromebook x360 14c

Best Chromebook for students

If you don't want to plunk down a ton of cash for a new Apple laptop, a Chromebook is the way to go. They're almost always less expensive and simpler to use than a laptop running Windows or MacOS. This HP Chromebook x360 14c is durable, portable and does everything it needs to do to get your schoolwork done. The two-in-one design means you can use it as a tablet (though it's a bit heavy to use handheld). You can also tent it, connect an external keyboard and mouse and use it as a small all-in-one computer. 

In our testing, the Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM kept this HP Chromebook running smoothly even with a couple dozen tabs open and streaming video in the background. And its battery life held up well, lasting 10 hours and 40 minutes in our tests. 

$540 at HP
$499 at Amazon
Ninja

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System coffee maker

Your own personal Starbucks

Whether you're at home or away at school, coffee is an essential ingredient for academic success. This jack-of-all-trades Ninja makes regular coffee as well as cold brew and even tea, with separate settings and baskets for beans and leaves (loose or bagged). It has a foldaway frothing arm for latte-style drinks -- so not only will it save money on Starbucks runs, it'll make the dorm the most popular spot to study. It includes size settings too, so you can brew a full carafe or a single cup.

Read our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review.

 

$200 at Amazon
$200 at Walmart

Burton Spruce 26L Backpack

The ultimate backpack for campus and beyond

I've been using Burton's Spruce 26L backpack for the past few years, and I think it's the best, most versatile bag I've ever owned. It's comfortable to wear, looks cool and is made with durable materials, including weather-resistant zippers. From the quick-release magnetic buckles to the fleece-lined laptop pocket, this bag is extremely well-designed from top to bottom. And it comes with Burton's lifetime warranty. 

If you're looking for something a little higher-end, I also love the weatherproof Rhake backpack from Mission Workshop. At $370, it's expensive, but the 22-liter roll-top compartment is cavernous, the laptop compartment that opens from the side is so handy -- and the bag just looks slick.

Read CNET's list of best back-to-school backpacks and bags.

 

$129 at Amazon
Instant Pot

Instant Pot

Do-it-all pressure cooker

If the dorm allows it, an Instant Pot is a no brainer for college students. It can do almost anything: make morning yogurt, boil perfect eggs, cook big batches of protein to stretch into meals all week long and even pull off easy desserts. The smaller 3-quart mini Instant Pot might be better for dormbound students, but the larger 6-quart model (Duo Nova 7-in-1) pictured above is occasionally on sale for $80 or less, making it a tough deal to turn down.

See more of the best Instant Pots of 2020.

 

$100 at Target
$100 at Amazon
Decomposition

Decomposition Notebook

For anyone who still loves paper

Not everything requires a Chromebook or Macbook. Sometimes you just want to jot something down with a good old-fashioned pencil and paper. The timeless Decomposition Notebook is a classic and comes in a variety of patterns, starting at $5 on Amazon. It's lightweight and perfect for tossing into a backpack for your next brainstorming session.

$5 at Amazon
Chris Monroe/CNET

Lenovo Smart Clock

Google-powered alarm clock

The Lenovo Smart Clock is a minimalist, customizable smart clock that can recommend alarms based on your calendar. It comes with the full power of Google Assistant voice control, so it's basically a Google Home Mini with a clock face. My favorite feature is also the most visceral -- you can snooze your alarms just by whacking the thing.

$49 at Walmart
$80 at Target
$30 at Lenovo
Sarah Tew/CNET

TCL 4 Series

A cheap but good basic smart TV

For students, the TV is central to many forms of modern entertainment. This particular model comes with a Roku built in, making streaming apps effortlessly accessible. It has a decent picture quality and is ridiculously affordable -- perfect for a student on a budget.

Read the TCL S425 review.

 

$334 at Best Buy
Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

The ultimate streaming video accessory

For the lucky student who already has a TV, the Roku Plus will transform it into a full-featured streaming device. This model supports 4K and HDR video, has the best search interface and can control the TV's volume and power. (If your smart TV is missing any key apps, this will plug all those pesky content holes.)

Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

 

$30 at Target
$43 at Amazon
$45 at Walmart
Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix gift card

Curated wardrobe

Many students will need a wardrobe upgrade this fall. Stitch Fix makes it easy with a monthly delivery of curated clothes, shoes and accessories delivered right to your student's door. They can try them on, keep what they like and send back the rest in a prepaid United States Postal Service envelope. Stitch Fix gift cards, which can be printed, emailed or snail mailed, are available in denominations from $20 to $1,000.

See more of the best clothing subscription boxes for 2022.

 

See at Stitch Fix
Hello Fresh

HelloFresh meal kit delivery service

Meal plan upgrade

Cut down on visits to the dining hall with a meal kit delivery service. HelloFresh provides perfectly portioned ingredients and detailed recipe instructions, helping even novice cooks pull off impressive meals. There are plenty of other meal kit delivery companies to choose from, and many offer plans for special diets including vegan and gluten-free selections.

Read more: Best meal kit subscription services

See at HelloFresh

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodieshomeromanticjewelrykids
107 results
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)