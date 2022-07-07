Great Back-to-School Gifts for Your Teacher

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

When you look back on your formative years, some of the people you will remember most fondly are teachers. It might not feel like it right now, but teachers only want one thing in their entire career: To help you succeed in whatever you choose to do. It's an underappreciated job though, especially here in modern America.

We've put together a list of gifts you can give your teacher either individually or as a class. Some of them are simple things to make their days at school easier or more fun, and others are to let them enjoy their time off away from the chaos. Talk to your parents, and your classmates, and see how you can be kind to your teacher when you go back to school.

Gifts for school time

Your teacher spends most of their waking time thinking about how they can do a good job in the classroom. These gifts will not only help them succeed but will make them happy, too.

Hydro Flask It's true what they say; hydration is key to an active mind. Your teacher needs to stay sharp all day, and the best way to do that is to drink plenty of water.



A good Hydro Flask will keep your teacher's drink nice and cool for hours and the bright colors will look awesome on their desk.

Visa According to the National Education Association, teachers spend around $460 of their own money to purchase supplies and fun things for kids to do in their class. A Visa gift card -- one that can be used anywhere -- would help your teacher buy supplies without having to dip into their own funds.

Cricut This is a little more expensive than most of the other gifts, but I think if the class got together they could make this purchase. A Cricut Joy is a tiny little vinyl cutter that would allow your teacher to make fun decals for class projects, stickers for a job well done, and many other awesome projects.

Clever Fox Your teacher needs to know exactly what they are doing every day of the week, but it can be hard to keep track. This planner has room for daily activities but doesn't have specific dates. This lets your teacher match the workflow to the school year, rather than missing big chunks of the planner over vacations.



It has a lot of useful tools inside to help organize everything, too. In fact, you should probably pick up one for yourself, to help you with your schoolwork.

Jack and Rose While writing this article I asked several of my teacher friends what they would like as gifts, and a surprising number of them said an oil diffuser. Most of them said they wanted it because it creates a nice environment to work in -- one even adds eucalyptus to help kids breathe easier during the sniffles season -- but several others also mentioned that teenagers can get a trifle pungent in the warm air of school.



Remember, the gift you give your teacher could also be coming to school smelling clean. And that gift is free!

Gifts for personal time

Giving your teacher a gift they can use at school is great, but giving them something that they can use at home is a nice thing to do as well. Your teacher works hard, and a gift to help them unwind will be highly appreciated.

Threshold After a long day of looking after you and your friends, all your teacher wants to do is relax. Help them do that with a super comfy, open-weave throw blanket. It's a wonderfully warm comforter they'll appreciate using when they are grading your papers, or making sure you have something cool to do the next day.

Peach and Lilly Face masks are a classic way to destress and revitalize. Pick up some of these for your teacher and see the smile on their face, especially after they have used them.

Cocoa bombs To finish off the relaxing theme of these gifts, get your teacher some delicious hot chocolate. These cocoa balls melt into hot milk to give a luxurious taste and there are six of them so they can have one on nights when the day's teaching has been tough.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.