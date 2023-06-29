Buy With Prime: How to Get Amazon Prime Day Deals From Other Retailers

One of the biggest days for bargain shoppers is almost upon us. Amazon Prime Day will deliver special savings on limited-stock items in a couple weeks -- the sales event will run July 11 and 12. If you're anxious to save money now, Amazon is already offering early Prime Day deals as well as new invite-only deals for some of the biggest sales of the upcoming event.

Amazon Prime Day extends even beyond the Amazon website. An Amazon feature called "Buy with Prime" gives Prime members discounts on products from a long list of brands that are offering Prime Day deals on their own websites.

Read more: How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day

Participating sellers will include a Prime Day banner and coupon code on products included in the sale, as well as a Buy with Prime button that syncs with your Amazon account. Read on to learn how Buy with Prime works and what sort of Prime Day deals are available on third-party sites right now.

What is Amazon Buy with Prime?

Amazon's Buy with Prime program lets Amazon Prime members shop at non-Amazon online stores seamlessly by automatically including your email address, shipping address and payment method from your Amazon account.

Participating brands include a Buy with Prime purchase button on their product pages, most often with a coupon code that's required at checkout. Although linked to your Amazon account, purchases occur on the retailers' sites, not Amazon's. Since retailers aren't required to offer the same selection and pricing on Amazon as on their own sites, Buy with Prime can get you some deals that aren't available on Amazon. There's also a long list of brands already offering Prime Day deals via Buy with Prime.

How does Amazon Buy with Prime work?

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

When you visit a product at an online store participating in Buy with Prime, you'll see a blue button marked "Buy with Prime," with an expected delivery date above or below the button. If the product is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, you'll see a coupon code above the Buy with Prime button, along with an option to copy the code to your clipboard.

When you click that Buy with Prime button, you'll initiate a login process with Amazon. If you've never logged into an external site with your Amazon account before, you may need to verify your identity with a one-time password sent to your email address or phone number.

After you punch in that six-digit code, you'll get a confirmation that you're securely signed into Amazon on the retailer's site, along with a brief description of what info Amazon will share with the retailer. If you have logged in to an external site with Amazon before, the Buy with Prime button will take you directly to the confirmation page to continue.

Hitting the "Continue as [your Amazon account name]" button will take you to a checkout screen on the retailer's website that is hosted by Amazon Buy with Prime, with your delivery address and payment method automatically entered along with an expected delivery date. Clicking the shipping address or payment method will let you change them via the same process as on Amazon's own website.

Once you've completed your purchases with Buy with Prime, Amazon will handle the shipping and returns of the product.

How do I get Prime Day deals with Buy with Prime?

Be sure to add the Buy with Prime coupon code to get the Prime Day deal. Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Participating Buy with Prime retailers that are offering special deals for Amazon Prime Day will have a coupon code graphic above the blue Buy with Prime button on products on sale. The graphic also includes a button to let you copy that coupon code to your clipboard.

CNET has collected our favorite early Prime Day deals available via Buy with Prime, and you can see a long list of Buy with Prime deals on the Amazon website. Brands include Wyze, Eufy, Anker and PopSockets.

Important: To get your Prime Day discount when shopping using Buy with Prime, it's essential to copy the coupon code from the product page and enter it during the checkout process. Otherwise you'll be purchasing the product at its regular retail price.

After you add the coupon code, the order page will show your discount. Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

On the Buy with Prime checkout page, click the link reading "Add a promo code" below the order total. Enter the product's Prime Day coupon code and hit "Apply." You'll see a green checkmark next to a "Promotion applied" confirmation. Your total will be reduced by the sale amount, and you'll also see a line item in the order showing the value of the discount.

After you've applied the coupon code and got the new order info, click the "Place order" button at the top of the screen to complete your purchase. All Buy with Prime orders will be covered by the Amazon Pay A-to-z Guarantee.

For more on Amazon Prime Day, learn how to get Prime Day deals for free and check out the best early Prime Day deals that are available now.