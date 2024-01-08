X
Best Gifts and Gadgets That Cost $30 or Less

Get some great gifts for those you love or appreciate without overspending.

When it comes to milestone celebrations, whether we're talking about a birthday, holiday, anniversary or retirement, these sorts of occasions deserve proper recognition. These are usually accompanied by a worthwhile party and a wonderful gift to go with it. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Of course, with any gift hunt, it's necessary to keep an eye out for themed sales and promotions to help guide you to the appropriate retail establishments. If a deal or promotion doesn't fit the bill, you can still find a bunch of gifts and gadgets on the shelves that aren't overpriced. For example, these are products that don't usually exceed the $30 mark. We've put together a roundup of the best gifts and gadgets that'll be easy on the wallet. All of these items make gift-giving easier for whoever you have in mind, whatever the occasion. 

Availability and pricing of every item listed below were accurate at the time of publication. These details can change without notice. That said, if you find any product below priced above $30, click the link to see if any discounts or instant coupons can be applied to lower the cost.

screenshot-2023-09-30-at-7-23-27-pm.png
Stanley/Screenshot by CNET

Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler

Keep their coffee hot and their water cold

Whether it's the thousands of adoring user reviews on Amazon or its loyal TikTok following, it's hard to find anyone who doesn't like Stanley's insulated temperature-controlled tumblers that conveniently fit most vehicle cupholders. Equally adept at keeping coffee hot and iced beverages cold, the Stanley tumbler is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, starting at 14 ounces for just $20.

$34 at Amazon
03-tribit-xsound-go
Sarah Tew/CNET

Tribit XSound Go

Cheap but good Bluetooth speaker

A wireless speaker is a great gift for anyone who loves music or podcasts. The Tribit XSound Go delivers great sound for its size, boasts up to 24 hours of playback time at moderate volume and is completely waterproof, making it an ideal addition to outdoor use. 

$34 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-09-30-at-4-24-42-pm.png
Lego

Lego sets: Marvel, Star Wars and more

Many choices under $30

There are plenty of great Lego sets available for under $30, including some great Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel options. Ones I'd recommend for kids as young as 6 or 7 include the 3-in-1 Off-Road Buggy Kit (shown), the Adorable Dogs Set, the Batmobile, the Jurassic World set and the Holiday Camper Van.

See at Amazon
The Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds are an impressive value
Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Baseus Bowie MA10

Ultrabudget earbuds that sound pretty good

These are one of the few sets of wireless earbuds that cost under $30 we can recommend. In addition to surprisingly good sound, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers active noise canceling, which is a somewhat unprecedented feature at this price. They're best for larger ears (and they will stick out a bit), and they're not as pocket-sized as pricier name-brand models. It makes up for the size with more than 100 hours of battery life via recharging in the case. 

$35 at Amazon
lodge-grill-pan
Lodge

Lodge grill pan

Bring the grilling indoors

At my house, the Lodge grill pan gets used at least once a week to cook fish or turkey burgers. It's a cheap and easy way to bring the essence of the grilling experience to your stovetop, which is especially useful during the winter months.

$22 at Amazon
airtags
John Falcone/CNET

Apple AirTag

Keep track of your stuff

Buying a gift for someone who's always misplacing their jacket, purse or backpack? With an Apple AirTag in place, that problem should become a thing of the past: Just pull up the Find My app on the iPhone, and the missing item can be tracked down anywhere there's an Apple device nearby (which is pretty much everywhere). Order early enough from Apple.com, and you can order with custom engraved initials or emoji (as shown here). A single AirTag is $29 and you can get a four-pack for $99. Buying for an Android owner? Get a Galaxy SmartTag (for Samsung folks) or a Tile (and any other Android phone owner).

$29 at Apple$28 at Amazon
David Macaulay book
Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Any David Macaulay book

Amazing walkthroughs of historical architecture

Author and illustrator David Macaulay has been publishing detailed hand-illustrated books since the 1970s, in which he meticulously documents the designing and building of everything from castles, mosques, pyramids and cathedrals to the functioning of specialized or mundane equipment ranging from electric guitars to dentist drills in How Things Work. While these books are designed for readers as young as 6, they also double as great coffee table books for all ages. I received several of these books as a child, and still enjoy thumbing through them decades later. Macaulay has even returned and updated some of his classic black-and-white books to add color, including Castle (shown) and Cathedral. 

$16 at Amazon
dungeons
Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit

Start a quest for under $20

Some old-school D&D is a nice face-to-face break from the virtual world of video games. The Essentials Kit gives you everything a group of pencil-and-paper adventurers need to get questing, but true beginners can opt for the equally affordable (and newer) Dragons of Stormwreck Isle Starter Set instead. 

$16 at Amazon$439 at Walmart
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C
Sarah Tew/CNET

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive 128GB

Easy data backup

True story: In my collegiate days, 3.5-inch floppy disks were a thing, and they stored a total of 1.44 megabytes of data on them. This flash drive costs under $21, and it stores 128GB, the equivalent of almost 89,000 of those floppy disks. This model sports both USB-A and USB-C connectors, so it'll work with any computer out there, as well as newer iPad Pro and Mini models.

$20 at Best Buy$15 at B&H Photo-Video

