Best Gifts and Gadgets That Cost $30 or Less

When it comes to milestone celebrations, whether we're talking about a birthday, holiday, anniversary or retirement, these sorts of occasions deserve proper recognition. These are usually accompanied by a worthwhile party and a wonderful gift to go with it.

Of course, with any gift hunt, it's necessary to keep an eye out for themed sales and promotions to help guide you to the appropriate retail establishments. If a deal or promotion doesn't fit the bill, you can still find a bunch of gifts and gadgets on the shelves that aren't overpriced. For example, these are products that don't usually exceed the $30 mark. We've put together a roundup of the best gifts and gadgets that'll be easy on the wallet. All of these items make gift-giving easier for whoever you have in mind, whatever the occasion.

Availability and pricing of every item listed below were accurate at the time of publication. These details can change without notice. That said, if you find any product below priced above $30, click the link to see if any discounts or instant coupons can be applied to lower the cost.

Stanley/Screenshot by CNET Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler Keep their coffee hot and their water cold Whether it's the thousands of adoring user reviews on Amazon or its loyal TikTok following, it's hard to find anyone who doesn't like Stanley's insulated temperature-controlled tumblers that conveniently fit most vehicle cupholders. Equally adept at keeping coffee hot and iced beverages cold, the Stanley tumbler is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, starting at 14 ounces for just $20. $34 at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET Tribit XSound Go Cheap but good Bluetooth speaker A wireless speaker is a great gift for anyone who loves music or podcasts. The Tribit XSound Go delivers great sound for its size, boasts up to 24 hours of playback time at moderate volume and is completely waterproof, making it an ideal addition to outdoor use. $34 at Amazon

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Baseus Bowie MA10 Ultrabudget earbuds that sound pretty good These are one of the few sets of wireless earbuds that cost under $30 we can recommend. In addition to surprisingly good sound, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers active noise canceling, which is a somewhat unprecedented feature at this price. They're best for larger ears (and they will stick out a bit), and they're not as pocket-sized as pricier name-brand models. It makes up for the size with more than 100 hours of battery life via recharging in the case. $35 at Amazon

Lodge Lodge grill pan Bring the grilling indoors At my house, the Lodge grill pan gets used at least once a week to cook fish or turkey burgers. It's a cheap and easy way to bring the essence of the grilling experience to your stovetop, which is especially useful during the winter months. $22 at Amazon

John Falcone/CNET Apple AirTag Keep track of your stuff Buying a gift for someone who's always misplacing their jacket, purse or backpack? With an Apple AirTag in place, that problem should become a thing of the past: Just pull up the Find My app on the iPhone, and the missing item can be tracked down anywhere there's an Apple device nearby (which is pretty much everywhere). Order early enough from Apple.com, and you can order with custom engraved initials or emoji (as shown here). A single AirTag is $29 and you can get a four-pack for $99. Buying for an Android owner? Get a Galaxy SmartTag (for Samsung folks) or a Tile (and any other Android phone owner). $29 at Apple$28 at Amazon