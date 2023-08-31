Amazon's Buy With Prime Now Offered in Shopify Stores

Online store platform Shopify has a new way for customers to get extra benefits when buying from its merchants: by using Amazon Prime's network and perks.

If merchants integrate Amazon's new Buy With Prime app into their stores, customers who are also Prime subscribers can get Prime perks like free shipping and easy returns. Upon checkout at a store using the app, you just need to select "Buy With Prime" to use a payment method from your Amazon wallet and get the aforementioned Amazon network perks, the company announced Wednesday.

If you've already got everything set up in your Amazon Prime account, you should have an easier time buying goods, and merchants will likely appreciate Amazon's colossal shipping network.

Shopify merchants are the latest online storefronts to integrate Buy With Prime, a program Amazon launched in April 2022 to extend its shipping network and Prime benefits beyond the company's own site. Shops can also add customer reviews from Amazon to their own site to encourage customer confidence; stores that add Buy With Prime have an average of 25% increase in shopper conversion, Amazon said back in January.

Select Shopify merchants will be invited to integrate Buy With Prime into their shops today, and will be broadly available to US-based Shopify merchants by the end of September.

