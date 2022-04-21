Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon on Thursday revealed a new way that Prime members in US will be able to take advantage of fast shipping and free returns, even beyond the retail giant's own site.

Amazon's new service lets merchants add a "Buy with Prime" button to their own online stores. For shoppers with a Prime subscription, Amazon says choosing this option will let them use shipping and payment information already stored in their Amazon account. They'll also get free Prime delivery and free returns on eligible products, the same options that customers get when buying items on Amazon's site.

"With the introduction of Buy with Prime, we're expanding where members can enjoy trusted and convenient Prime shopping benefits beyond Amazon, adding even more value to their membership," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a release. "Members will have the flexibility to shop from merchants directly, all while enjoying the fast, free delivery, seamless checkout, and easy returns they've come to know and love from Amazon."

Amazon said the service roll out through 2022, starting with sellers that use its Fulfillment by Amazon service. It will eventually open to merchants not selling on Amazon or using its fulfillment service, the company said.

Amazon in February increased the cost of a Prime membership from $119 to $139 a year, and from $13 to $15 for monthly subscribers. As of December 2021, about 172 million people subscribe to Amazon Prime, according to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.