Amazon's Buy With Prime Extends to More Sites in the US

Amazon's Buy with Prime service will be made available to all eligible US-based merchants by Jan. 31, the e-commerce giant said in a blog post Tuesday. The service launched in April as an invite-only program that allowed select merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon to include Buy with Prime buttons on their online stores.

The service is now rolling out more broadly to online merchants in the US, meaning that Prime members in the US will soon be able to take advantage of Amazon Prime benefits like free two-day shipping and easy returns directly on a wider selection of online marketplaces across the web.

Buy with Prime merchants will also have the ability to add customer reviews from Amazon to their own sites to boost consumer trust and shopper conversion rates. Merchants offering Buy with Prime see an average 25% increase in shopper conversion, Amazon said.

"We'll continue innovating and investing in new features and tools to help merchants of all sizes succeed -- and give Prime members the shopping benefits they love, whether it's on Amazon or beyond," Amazon said in its blog post.