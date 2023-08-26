Amazon Warehouse: Amazon's Secret Deals You Didn't Know About

Amazon's second Prime Day sale of 2023 will be in October, but you don't have to wait that long to find discounts on products you want. Instead, you can shop Amazon's hidden warehouse deals, where you can get products that are slightly used -- or even new in an opened box -- at a discount.

By shopping Amazon Warehouse, you'll be able to save on coveted items like the 2023 MacBook Air laptop with the M2 chip and Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

All you need to know is where you can find these deals. For more, here are some ways to make the most of your Prime membership and everything we know about Amazon's October Prime event.

What exactly is Amazon Warehouse?



Without context, you would think that Amazon Warehouse is just that -- Amazon's warehouses located across the country, where products are stored and orders are fulfilled.

However, what we're talking about is Amazon Warehouse, with a capital W, which is a somewhat hidden section of the Amazon website that offers deep discounts on preowned, used and open-box products.

If a product purchased on Amazon is returned, refurbished or warehouse-damaged, it can no longer be sold as "new." So Amazon shuffles these products over to the Amazon Warehouse deals page -- where you can find them on sale, with a discount.

You can shop on Amazon Warehouse by category. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

What can I buy on Amazon Warehouse?

Well, pretty much anything.

On the Amazon Warehouse front page, you can browse through deals by category, including computers and tablets, kitchen appliances, home improvement tools, pet supplies, video games, unlocked cell phones and televisions.

And just because the items in the Amazon Warehouse are discounted doesn't mean they aren't name-brand products. You can purchase products from brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, Black+Decker, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nintendo, PlayStation and Logitech.

Best of all, many of the products you'll find in the Amazon Warehouse are relatively new. For example, you can purchase a 2022 Apple iPad Air or a Google Pixel 6 at a discount -- both of which were released in the last year.

You can get the Google Pixel 6 for a discount on Amazon Warehouse. Google

What kind of discounts does Amazon Warehouse offer?

That depends on the product, but you can expect to see price cuts ranging from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars off.

For example, this 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad costs $270 on Amazon, but when I checked, you could get it on Amazon Warehouse for $248.39, marked as used, but in very good condition. That's about a $21 discount.

Or this 2021 Ring Video Doorbell 4 I found, which costs $160 on Amazon. On Amazon Warehouse, you can currently purchase the same product for $85.22, in used and acceptable condition. That's slightly over $74 off.

How can I get to Amazon Warehouse?

The easiest way to access Amazon Warehouse and all the deals available is by going directly to the dedicated page on the Amazon website. You can click here to view Amazon Warehouse.

You can also access Amazon Warehouse by typing "Amazon Warehouse" into Amazon's search bar and then hitting Enter.

And lastly, you can check out Amazon Warehouse deals, if there are any available, directly from any product page on Amazon. All you need to do is find the Sold by Amazon Warehouse option underneath the regular purchasing options.

How to purchase an Amazon Warehouse deal

Let's say you search Amazon for the Apple Watch Series 8, which costs $429.

If you want to view a possible Amazon Warehouse deal, you can scroll down, past the Add to Cart and Buy Now buttons, until you see a gray box with a Sold by Amazon Warehouse option.

Any possible Amazon Warehouse deals appear on the bottom right of the product page. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

There you would see the discounted price (currently $376.65), the condition of the product and expected delivery date.

If there are other Amazon Warehouse deals, you might see more boxes underneath that, with labels like "New & Used," "Buy Used," "New & Used Offers" or "Used," along with a number indicating how many other used items are available for sale. Browse through the used items and hit Add to Cart to add the item to your cart and make your purchase.

Does it matter which Amazon Warehouse deal I take?

Yes. If you view all of the Amazon Warehouse deals available for a single product, you'll see a variety of prices, sorted by lowest price (combined with shipping cost) at the top, by default.

Of course you probably want the best deal, but it's also important to check out the condition of each item, which we'll explain in more detail below. The cheaper it is, the more damaged or imperfect the item may be.

If you want a product that's in better condition, you might need to spend a bit more.

Each product may have multiple Amazon Warehouse deals, each in different physical condition. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

What do the Amazon Warehouse conditions mean exactly?

Amazon has five conditions, or grades, that are assigned to any item sold through Amazon Warehouse. Here's how Amazon defines the product conditions:

Renewed : This is the highest grade an Amazon Warehouse product can receive. A renewed item is inspected and tested by Amazon to work and look like new, and it comes with a 90-day warranty for any replacements or refunds.

: This is the highest grade an Amazon Warehouse product can receive. A renewed item is inspected and tested by Amazon to work and look like new, and it comes with a 90-day warranty for any replacements or refunds. Used, Like New or Open Box : In perfect working condition. The original protective wrapping may be missing, but the original packaging is in good condition with minor damage. Accessories and instructions are included.

: In perfect working condition. The original protective wrapping may be missing, but the original packaging is in good condition with minor damage. Accessories and instructions are included. Used, Very Good : Lightly used, with limited signs of wear and tear, but otherwise in good working condition. Packaging might be damaged and missing accessories, if any, are mentioned in the listing.

: Lightly used, with limited signs of wear and tear, but otherwise in good working condition. Packaging might be damaged and missing accessories, if any, are mentioned in the listing. Used, Good : Moderate signs of use, with identifying markings or minor cosmetic damage, but should function properly. The packaging may be damaged and the item could be missing accessories, like instruction manuals and assembly tools.

: Moderate signs of use, with identifying markings or minor cosmetic damage, but should function properly. The packaging may be damaged and the item could be missing accessories, like instruction manuals and assembly tools. Used, Acceptable: Worn but still fully functional. Major cosmetic defects, like scratches, dents, and worn corners, as well as packaging issues or missing parts, accessories, instructions and tools.

Whichever option you choose, your item should be in working condition. None of the items sold in Amazon Warehouse are damaged to the point where they're difficult to use or require repair or service.

Do I need to pay for Amazon Prime to get Amazon Warehouse discounts?

Nope. As long as you have an Amazon account, you can take advantage of all Amazon Warehouse deals. However, having Amazon Prime will save you on shipping costs, and help you receive your products faster, thanks to two-day shipping.