X
Amazon Is Holding a Prime Day Sale in October Again

The retail giant confirms there will be a Prime Big Deal Days event in the fall, but we're still waiting for an exact date.

2 min read
screenshot-2023-08-08-at-10-24-30-am.png
Amazon

Missed out on a Prime Day deal? You'll get a second chance. Amazon on Tuesday said it will hold another shopping event for Prime members in October. Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon said the shopping event will offer its "best deals of the season."

Amazon didn't give a specific date for the event and said more information is to come. 

"We'll share more details soon as we get closer to the event," wrote Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Store, in a post on LinkedIn."I can't wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season."

Last year, Amazon held a Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 to 12, which acted as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season. The retail giant appears to be following a similar playbook this year, though giving the sale a new name. 

This will be Amazon's second big sales event for Prime members this year. During its Prime Day in July, Amazon said shoppers this year bought more than 375 million products and "saved" $2.5 billion over the two-day event. Amazon touted it as "the biggest Prime Day event" in the company's history. 

A Prime subscription costs $15 a month (or $139 a year) and offers a slew of perks to members, including free one- or same-day shipping on many items, streaming service Prime Video and discounts on everything from groceries to prescriptions. As of 2021, Prime had over 200 million subscribers

Prime Big Deal Days will be available for Prime subscribers in 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US and the UK.

