Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display
Speaker 1: Always excited and experience the right solution. So let's have a look into a short video, what we think is a solution to these challenges. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] So as you see, we are very convinced that the craft aide display is this solution to [00:01:00] the three challenges I am man mentioning. We created an intuitive co, uh, operational concept with our Intervi display panel and control panel, which allows, uh, and appears on demand and it can be operated entirely intuitively. We added to it the newest generation haptics, which allow technology for safe interaction. This is a design part. If [00:01:30] we are looking into technology, we equip this 47 and a half inch inch display with matrix backlights of the newest generation, enabling excellent image quality with high contrast. If we are looking into the content part, we created a puristic and appealing design where we think we created the living room on wheels. In addition, we teamed [00:02:00] up with partners for further exciting content and features and look talking about features, talking about content. One best example, what we can show here is the driver identification display, and I'm very happy to announce that we just concluded a partnership agreement with dynamics on secure driver identification authentication to ensure that this authentication is [00:02:30] seamlessly integrated into our automotive displays. With this technology, we ensure that the driver authenticates themselves securely and conveniently, and we enable by that new use cases like in-car payment. Speaker 1: So we are very much convinced that we shape the future of mobility, and I'm very proud and we can be very proud as a team [00:03:00] to have also received the CES award for this driver in identification display. So this is the word of user.

