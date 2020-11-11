This e-bike is a cargo hauler that really works for life in a big city.
This is the Yuba Mundo e-bike.
Here's what's inside its go-getter bag.
This is the bread basket cover.
Here's the Yuba's front disc brake.
The Mundo has a 10-speed transmission.
The rectangular rear light looks cool.
Actually, the whole bike looks cool.
This soft pad means you can have someone else ride behind you.
The bread basket is large enough to hold a backpack.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this e-bike.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Can this Yuba Mundo e-bike replace my car?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.