Yuba Mundo: Can this e-bike replace my car?

Bike sales have gone through the roof since COVID-19 hit the United States earlier this year. Every day, I see twice as many cyclists outside my window that overlooks a busy San Francisco street. E-bikes are becoming pretty popular, too.

One interesting thing I've noticed is that parents are riding electric cargo bikes with their kids buckled in over the rear wheel. This makes me wonder: Are cargo e-bikes the new minivans? Are people actually replacing cars with e-bikes?

That question set me out on a mission to see if I could replace my own car with an e-bike -- or, more specifically, to see if the Yuba Mundo Cargo e-bike could handle busy days of errand-running. Check out the video to see how I prepped the Mundo for my life, including multiple cross-city errands, a heavy payload and, of course, dating.