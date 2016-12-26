Year's Best: 5 of our favorite crossovers of 2016

The 2016 Honda Pilot received a complete makeover ditching its previous boxy exterior for rounder sheetmetal, but it was the crossover's focus on becoming a more family-friendly vehicle that really sticks out.
A longer wheelbase provides a roomier cabin, while a redesigned folding and sliding second row of seats provides easier access to the third row. To keeps the kids in back entertained, a Blu-ray rear-seat entertainment system is available featuring an HDMI input and RCA analog video inputs allowing for the hook-up of video game system.
A punchy turbocharged 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivered sufficient power in the CX-9, while the responsive chassis had us believing the seven-passenger crossover was indeed cut from the same cloth as the Mazda6, and even the MX-5 Miata.
Photo by: Mazda
The cabin of the new Mazda CX-9 is also quieter and more premium feeling thanks to the use of more sound deadening, acoustic glass, available real aluminum trim and nappa leather.
Photo by: Mazda
The 2018 Audi Q5 won't hit dealers until next spring, but after driving the new compact crossover in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, waiting for it may be a good idea.