Year's Best: 5 of our favorite crossovers of 2016

The 2016 Honda Pilot received a complete makeover ditching its previous boxy exterior for rounder sheetmetal, but it was the crossover's focus on becoming a more family-friendly vehicle that really sticks out.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $30,345.00

Boxy design slimmed down for a more family-friendly focus

A longer wheelbase provides a roomier cabin, while a redesigned folding and sliding second row of seats provides easier access to the third row. To keeps the kids in back entertained, a Blu-ray rear-seat entertainment system is available featuring an HDMI input and RCA analog video inputs allowing for the hook-up of video game system.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2016 Honda Pilot wraps a stylish new form around its family friendly function

When we drove the 2016 Tesla Model X earlier this year we walked away thinking that it was the most amazing crossover SUV on the road.

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $74,000.00

The most amazing SUV on the road

While the "falcon-wing" doors are showy, they are a bit impractical. However, the cabin is loaded with toys to play with, and the darn thing is amazingly quick sprinting to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Tesla's Model X impresses with speed and smarts

The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace marks the British luxury brand's dive into the crossover SUV market, and we certainly didn't walk away from it disappointed.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

MSRP: $40,990.00

Jaguar's F-Pace is a sharp-clawed, do-anything kitty

Jag's first crossover delivers style, competent road manners and sharp handling reflexes at a price that can be seen at great value compared to entries from Porsche and BMW.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Jaguar pounces on the SUV market with the F-Pace

Driving the 2016 Mazda CX-9 was an eye-opening experience because the experience behind the wheel was more fun than any seven-seater crossover should be.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

MSRP: $31,520.00

Mazda's turbocharged CX-9 is more fun than a seven-seater should be

A punchy turbocharged 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivered sufficient power in the CX-9, while the responsive chassis had us believing the seven-passenger crossover was indeed cut from the same cloth as the Mazda6, and even the MX-5 Miata.

Photo by: Mazda

The cabin of the new Mazda CX-9 is also quieter and more premium feeling thanks to the use of more sound deadening, acoustic glass, available real aluminum trim and nappa leather.

Photo by: Mazda

The 2018 Audi Q5 won't hit dealers until next spring, but after driving the new compact crossover in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, waiting for it may be a good idea.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Audi's 2018 Q5 is lighter, more efficient and better to drive on- and off-road

A lighter curb weight and the adoption of a dual-clutch transmission help up the Q5's performance, while the Audi-grade interior is a fantastic environment to spend time in.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
2018 Audi Q5 vastly improves looks, tech offerings
