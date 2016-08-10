The Mazda6 is a damn solid car. It's great to look at, it's great to drive and it's loaded with a great deal of safety and tech equipment. But there's always room for improvement in the auto industry. The 2017 Mazda6 features many small tweaks here and there, which is good, because the car doesn't need a whole lot to stay great.

The exterior has been left alone, save for a new paint color, machine gray metallic. However, Mazda did make several improvements that you can't see -- including thicker front glass, additional sound-deadening material and new door seals -- to improve noise, harshness and vibration. Grand Touring models also receive thicker front side glass.

Further improving the driving experience (depending on how you look at it) is Mazda's new G-Vectoring Control. This adjusts torque output at the front axle to provide for flatter, more predictable handling.

The greatest improvements are inside the Mazda6. There's a new Premium Package for the Grand Touring trim, which adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, Nappa leather surfaces and Mazda's i-ELOOP regenerative braking system. The optional HUD is now a full-color unit, as is the information display nestled in the gauge cluster. Entry-level models now also receive the Mazda Connect infotainment system.

Heated rear seats are nice, but the switches are hidden in the folding center armrest. That means if you're seated three abreast on a cold day, you're going to have to shiver for a little while longer. That seems like a really odd oversight, to be honest.

Its safety systems have been upgraded, as well. The 6 features three new additions -- traffic sign recognition, lane-keep assist and advanced blind spot monitoring.

The 2017 Mazda6 goes on sale this September, with pricing to be announced closer to its on-sale date.