X Shore 1 Electric Boat Sets Sail in 2023

Swedish ship builder X Shore launches the X Shore 1 -- a smaller, more affordable follow up to its Eelex 8000 luxury electric boat.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

X Shore 1 electric boat
Meet the X Shore 1. Despite the name, it's the second model in X Shore's family of electric boats.

X Shore 1 electric boat
The 1 is the follow up to the larger Eelex 8000 that debuted last year from the Swedish boatbuilder.

X Shore 1 electric boat
Powering the 21-foot craft is a 125-kW electric motor that draws from a 63-kWh battery pack.

X Shore 1 electric boat
The craft makes use of sustainable materials (such as cork, rather than teak) in its construction.

X Shore 1 electric boat
The ship builder expects around a 50 nautical mile range per charge at low cruising speeds.

X Shore 1 electric boat
Top speed is estimated at 30 knots (around 35 mph) with a cruising speed of 20 knots.

X Shore 1 electric boat
The electric boat can be had with or without its cantilevered roof.

X Shore 1 electric boat
The X Shore 1 starts at $139,000. I suppose that is "more affordable" than the $329,000 Eelex 8000.

X Shore 1 electric boat
The X Shore 1 will be built in Sweden, with the first example mooring with customers in the second quarter of 2023.

X Shore 1 electric boat
