Polestar Engineered parts for Volvo 60-series T8 models

Volvo will launch a new series of Polestar Engineered parts for its 60-series models.
The Polestar Engineered kit will initially be available on the range-topping T8 Twin Engine models.
Unique engine tuning adds 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque to the 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Mono-block Brembo six-piston brake calipers are part of the Polestar package.
Öhlins shocks stiffen the Polestar-tuned suspension.
Polestar's gold color adorns many of the exterior and interior bits.
Black chrome exhaust outlets round out the Polestar Engineered tweaks.