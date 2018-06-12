  • Polestar Engineered parts for Volvo 60-series models
Volvo will launch a new series of Polestar Engineered parts for its 60-series models.

Photo:Polestar
1
of 7

The Polestar Engineered kit will initially be available on the range-topping T8 Twin Engine models.

Photo:Polestar
2
of 7

Unique engine tuning adds 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque to the 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Photo:Polestar
3
of 7

Mono-block Brembo six-piston brake calipers are part of the Polestar package.

Photo:Polestar
4
of 7

Öhlins shocks stiffen the Polestar-tuned suspension.

Photo:Polestar
5
of 7

Polestar's gold color adorns many of the exterior and interior bits.

Photo:Polestar
6
of 7

Black chrome exhaust outlets round out the Polestar Engineered tweaks.

Photo:Polestar
7
of 7
Polestar Engineered parts for Volvo 60-series T8 models

2019 Volvo V60 is the right-sized wagon for the job

