The Secret Volkswagen Phaeton That Never Was Looks Pretty Good

This is the second-gen Volkswagen Phaeton that never was.
It's a design prototype that was created in 2016 before the project was scrapped.
The Phaeton D2 would have been built on the MLB platform.
It has sharper looks and a wider stance than the original Phaeton.
The interior has features that made their way to production VWs, like the large screen.
The back seat looks very nice.
VW scrapped the Phaeton to focus on electrification.
VW did release the China-only Phideon, a spiritual successor to the Phaeton.
A flagship EV called Project Trinity is coming later this decade, too.