The Secret Volkswagen Phaeton That Never Was Looks Pretty Good

This prototype was developed in 2016, but the project never went to production.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
1 of 9 Volkswagen

This is the second-gen Volkswagen Phaeton that never was.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
2 of 9 Volkswagen

It's a design prototype that was created in 2016 before the project was scrapped.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
3 of 9 Volkswagen

The Phaeton D2 would have been built on the MLB platform.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
4 of 9 Volkswagen

It has sharper looks and a wider stance than the original Phaeton.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
5 of 9 Volkswagen

The interior has features that made their way to production VWs, like the large screen.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
6 of 9 Volkswagen

The back seat looks very nice.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
7 of 9 Volkswagen

VW scrapped the Phaeton to focus on electrification. 

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
8 of 9 Volkswagen

VW did release the China-only Phideon, a spiritual successor to the Phaeton.

Volkswagen Phaeton D2 prototype
9 of 9 Volkswagen

A flagship EV called Project Trinity is coming later this decade, too.

