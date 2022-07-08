This Is the Second-Gen VW Phaeton That Never Happened, and That's OK

The massively over-engineered Volkswagen Phaeton celebrates its 20th birthday this year, and to commemorate the occasion VW is showing off a never-before-seen design prototype from 2016 for a second-gen Phaeton that never went into production. Called the Phaeton D2, the project never made it past this one-off stage due to VW's increased focus on electrification, and as nice as it looks, I think that's okay.

Volkswagen stopped selling the Phaeton in the US after 2006, though it remained on sale in other markets until 2016, namely China. That original sedan was an incredible piece of engineering, sharing much with the first-gen Bentley Continental Flying Spur. It featured available V10 TDI and W12 engines, adaptive air suspension, four-zone climate control, all-wheel drive and a super high-end interior. The Phaeton was complex and expensive as hell, starting at around $70,000 and reaching close to $90K when fully loaded.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

When VW initially started working on the second-gen Phaeton in the early 2010s the brand chose from four different design concepts, with this design from head of exterior design Marco Pavone and head of interior design Tomasz Bachorski getting picked. This fully functional prototype was built off the MLB platform, which underpins cars like the Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne and VW Touareg. There are no specs for the Phaeton D2, but it would likely share powertrains and other tech with the A8.

Like the original, the Phaeton D2 has understated good looks that put a premium twist on VW's design language. It has crisp surfacing, a large grille trapezoidal grille, complex LED head and taillights, tons of chrome trim, big wheels and prominent exhaust tips. The stately greenhouse is a direct nod to the original Phaeton, and overall the D2 looks longer, lower and wider than its predecessor. The interior is especially nice, featuring large swaths of leather and shiny wood trim, a huge central infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, and a spacious backseat with a fixed center console. There are a number of details that hark back to the original, like the cupholder and armrest designs. While the D2 may not have gone on sale, many of its features have since emerged on production cars, like the similar infotainment setup in the third-gen Touareg SUV and the capacitive touch steering wheel buttons across the VW lineup.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

It's certainly sad that this flagship sedan never went into production, but honestly, I think VW is better off for it. Even though the D2 Phaeton would have been much less expensive to produce than the first-gen model it would likely be just as slow of a seller, and because of its shared platform and components it would definitely feel less special. And the Phaeton did kind of get a successor anyway: The Volkswagen Phideon, a large sedan built on the MLB platform that's only sold in China. (In fact, it seems like this D2 proposal may have just evolved into the Phideon, which was unveiled in 2016.)

Plus, even though the Phaeton D2 was scrapped so the brand could focus on EVs -- the factory was even retooled to produce them -- we know that a flagship Volkswagen is coming in the very near future. VW has already announced Project Trinity, a cutting-edge luxury EV that will have Level 4 driver-assist systems and share its underpinnings with the upcoming Landjet models from Audi, Bentley and Porsche. Whatever Project Trinity is will likely be technologically advanced and definitely expensive, a perfect true successor to the Phaeton. And hey, maybe VW will even bring back the name.