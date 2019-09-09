Volkswagen ID 3 wants to make electric cars common

  • Volkswagen ID 3
The Volkswagen ID 3 bowed on Monday ahead of its formal debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Consider this the Beetle or Golf for the 21st century as it marks the automaker's turning point toward an all-electric future portfolio. 

Don't consider it for your next car if you live in the US -- we'll get our first ID model soon, though it'll be a crossover SUV to suit the US market's tastes.

VW said in its announcement that it will bring the ID 3 into the world with the ID 3 First Edition in three flavors: the basic ID 3 1st, 1st Plus and 1st Max.

Naturally, the price and equipment level increases with each tier.

All three 1st Edition cars boast a 58 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 261 miles of range (420 kilometers based on European WLTP estimates).

A 45-kWh model will boast a price under $34,000 (at current exchange rates) before any tax credits or incentives, VW promised.

Under the simple metal is the MEB platform -- the key to VW's electric-car portfolio in the years to come.

At the rear axle sits the electric motor, making 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque, a one-speed transmission and the power electronics. 

Sandwiched between both axles is the flat lithium-ion battery, tucked low into the vehicle for center-of-gravity benefits.

Keep clicking to see more of the Volkswagen ID 3.

