The Volkswagen Golf GTI keeps things fresh and familiar

The hot hatch standard is back.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI debuted ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show with evolutionary looks.
It feels familiar, yet different.
The front gets a ton of lights, for better or worse.
The back keeps things simple with LED taillights, dual exhausts and a diffusor.
The biggest changes are inside.
There's a digital cockpit as standard with a 10.25-inch driver's screen and a 10-inch screen to the right of them.
I do love the chunky steering wheel.
Oh, yes, there's plaid upholstery. Thank god.
This is the weird gear selector for the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, but a six-speed manual is standard.
