Volkswagen debuts hot ID 4 GTX EV for Europe

We're getting a similar model here, but without all the cool GTX branding.
The ID 4 is getting its own performance trim level called GTX.
The GTX gets a second electric motor on the front axle, which brings horsepower to 299.
The GTX is good for a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds.
Other changes are mostly stylistic.
The GTX gets different trim for a more aggressive look.
It also gets a blue dash with red stitching.
Luckily, the play and pause button pedals remain.
The GTX is meant to share visual cues with the eighth-generation GTI.
We're not getting the GTX in the US, according to VW.
But we are getting a similar dual-motor model without GTX branding.
