Volkswagen debuts hot ID 4 GTX EV for Europe

We're getting a similar model here, but without all the cool GTX branding.

Volkswagen

The ID 4 is getting its own performance trim level called GTX.

Volkswagen

The GTX gets a second electric motor on the front axle, which brings horsepower to 299.

Volkswagen

The GTX is good for a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds.

Volkswagen

Other changes are mostly stylistic.

Volkswagen

The GTX gets different trim for a more aggressive look.

Volkswagen

It also gets a blue dash with red stitching.

Volkswagen

Luckily, the play and pause button pedals remain.

Volkswagen

The GTX is meant to share visual cues with the eighth-generation GTI.

Volkswagen

We're not getting the GTX in the US, according to VW.

Volkswagen

But we are getting a similar dual-motor model without GTX branding.

Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more pics of the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX EV!

Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
