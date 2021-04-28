VW debuts its dual-motor ID 4 GTX, but sadly, it's not meant for us

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's ID 4 electric crossover is just starting to make the rounds here in the US, but that hasn't stopped the company from debuting a new performance version, dubbed the GTX in Germany.

The main difference between the standard ID 4 and the ID 4 GTX is the addition of a second motor that significantly boosts performance. VW claims the GTX is good for 299 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 6.2 seconds, which isn't earth-shattering, but it is pretty solid for a relatively unassuming electric crossover.

The GTX also benefits from a slightly more aggressive look thanks to some super handsome wheels, dark trim and some new lighting design elements, such as brake lights that make an X when illuminated. Volkswagen says the goal was to establish a visible connection to the Mark VIII GTI, which it accomplishes reasonably successfully.

The interior is also spiced up compared to the fairly plain standard ID 4 interior, but it may not be to everyone's taste. I say that because the GTX's dashboard and door card inserts are wrapped in blue leatherette and offset with red stitching. It's a little weird and clashy, for my taste, but I do like the red stitching on the not-blue seats.

Here's the rub: We're not getting the GTX in the US, according to VW representatives. We are getting an ID 4 dual motor with basically the same specs, though, so unless you have to have extra badging or embroidered seats, you're not missing out on much.

German pricing for the ID 4 GTX starts at 50,415 euros (around $61,000, though that includes tax), and it should start reaching customers in Europe this summer.