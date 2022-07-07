X
Perks for Prime DayNextGen TV Broadcasting StandardEarly Prime Day DealsFree Byrd Earbuds ReviewBest Buy's Black Friday in JulyApple AirPods 3

The New Volkswagen Amarok Has Ford Ranger Bones

The Amarok won't be coming to the US.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
Volkswagen Amarok
1 of 71 Volkswagen

This is the new Volkswagen Amarok.

Volkswagen Amarok
2 of 71 Volkswagen

It's a midsize pickup that shares its underpinnings with the Ford Ranger.

Volkswagen Amarok
3 of 71 Volkswagen

The new Amarok is longer than before.

Volkswagen Amarok
4 of 71 Volkswagen

Shorter overhangs improve off-road geometry, as well.

Volkswagen Amarok
5 of 71 Volkswagen

VW will offer five different engine options globally.

Volkswagen Amarok
6 of 71 Volkswagen

Four transmissions will be available, too.

Volkswagen Amarok
7 of 71 Volkswagen

Driver-assistance technologies like LED matrix headlights and adaptive cruise control will be offered.

Volkswagen Amarok
8 of 71 Volkswagen

Selectable and full-time all-wheel drive are here, as well.

Volkswagen Amarok
9 of 71 Volkswagen

Sadly, VW isn't planning to sell the Amarok in the US.

Volkswagen Amarok
10 of 71 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Volkswagen Amarok
11 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
12 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
13 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
14 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
15 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
16 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
17 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
18 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
19 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
20 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
21 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
22 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
23 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
24 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
25 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
26 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
27 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
28 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
29 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
30 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
31 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
32 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
33 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
34 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
35 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
36 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
37 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
38 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
39 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
40 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
41 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
42 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
43 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
44 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
45 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
46 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
47 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
48 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
49 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
50 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
51 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
52 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
53 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
54 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
55 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
56 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
57 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
58 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
59 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
60 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
61 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
62 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
63 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
64 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
65 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
66 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
67 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
68 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
69 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
70 of 71 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Amarok
71 of 71 Volkswagen

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Looks at Home on a Trail

More Galleries

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Looks at Home on a Trail

90 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
Astronomy Photo Contest Finalists Will Take Your Breath Away

More Galleries

Astronomy Photo Contest Finalists Will Take Your Breath Away

36 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe: Just Right

More Galleries

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe: Just Right

36 Photos