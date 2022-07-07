The New Volkswagen Amarok Has Ford Ranger Bones

This is the new Volkswagen Amarok.
It's a midsize pickup that shares its underpinnings with the Ford Ranger.
The new Amarok is longer than before.
Shorter overhangs improve off-road geometry, as well.
VW will offer five different engine options globally.
Four transmissions will be available, too.
Driver-assistance technologies like LED matrix headlights and adaptive cruise control will be offered.
Selectable and full-time all-wheel drive are here, as well.
Sadly, VW isn't planning to sell the Amarok in the US.
