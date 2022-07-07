VW's New Amarok Is Based on the Ford Ranger, Isn't Coming to the US

What's happening Volkswagen is launching a new version of its Amarok pickup truck, though it won't be offered in the US. Why it matters The new Amarok shares many of its underpinnings with the next-generation Ford Ranger, and boasts a number of new driver-assistance technologies and improved off-road geometry. What's next The VW Amarok will go on sale in other countries later this year. Ford will introduce the US-spec Ranger and Ranger Raptor in 2023.

Midsize pickups are proving pretty popular here in the US, but there are still a few trucks reserved for folks abroad. Making its debut Thursday, the Volkswagen Amarok is one such truck, despite sharing a number of components with the new Ford Ranger pickup that'll soon be offered Stateside.

The new Amarok is a bit larger than its predecessor, with the largest four-door variant stretching 210.6 inches long, 75.1 inches wide and 74.3 inches tall. The wheelbase is longer, too, but at the same time, the truck's overhangs are shorter, which helps with off-road geometry. A shorter, two-door model will be offered in some countries, as well.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Volkswagen will offer five different engine options for the Amarok, depending on country. There are three turbodiesel I4 engines and one turbodiesel V6, as well as a 2.3-liter turbo I4 gas option with 298 horsepower. There are just as many transmissions on offer, including six- and 10-speed automatics as well as five- and six-speed manuals. 4Motion all-wheel drive is also included, with both permanent and selectable systems available for different countries.

Inside, buyers are treated to a digital instrument cluster and portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen. Driver-assistance systems are apparently plentiful, with Volkswagen saying more than 20 will be offered globally. The adaptive cruise control tech incorporates road sign recognition and can automatically adjust for changing speed limits, and the truck is now available with LED matrix headlights.

To reiterate: Volkswagen is not planning to offer the Amarok in the US, but considering we'll get most of this truck's goodness in the next-gen Ford Ranger, that seems just fine. Ford will bring the new Ranger to the US in 2023, and it'll even come with a 392-hp Raptor variant -- something VW can't match.