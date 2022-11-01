Volkswagen Brings Adventure and Speed to SEMA 2022

Head off-road in a Taos, or blast toward the horizon in a Golf R32, it's your choice.
VW brought a number of new concepts to the 2022 SEMA aftermarket trade show.
The Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept is an SUV that's all about venturing off the beaten path.
This 2022 Atlas SEL has been given an extra dose of off-road cred.
The body looks a fair bit more rugged than your average Atlas.
The whole body has been lifted up thanks to an H&R suspension lift kit.
Chunky off-road tires wrap around 17-inch Fifteen52 wheels.
A Thule basket helps hold everything in place.
Inside, there's a prototype air pump that can fill an air mattress or an inner tube.
In addition to the Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept, VW brought a number of concept and historic vehicles to this year's SEMA showcase.
Keep scrolling to check out several more VW concepts on the SEMA show floor.